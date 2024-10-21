Social Are forums a thing of the past?

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to this post
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,431
Reaction score
6,577
I think younger generations are more into tiktok ,instagram, facebook ,youtube...
Being active on some online forum and spend the time there, doesnr seem to be an intersting option for most people under 30yo Id say.

So what is the future of forums in this AI era?
 
Forums will be a thing of the past.

I doubt most people 12-25 never used one before. So eventually the user base will die off. Number of active users is down a lot already.
 
I like to think this niche will have a place forever. It's the only form of social media I've engaged since the advent of the internet! First was UFC.com, then Cameldog.net, then Sherdog.

It's a relaxing format that allows for some creativity and good banter.
 
You know what I find really funny is that Reddit is super popular, but it’s basically just a forum format where no conversation really happens. It’s like the top comment is the only one that anyone reads
 
Natural Order said:
I like to think this niche will have a place forever. It's the only form of social media I've engaged since the advent of the internet! First was UFC.com, then Cameldog.net, then Sherdog.

It's a relaxing format that allows for some creativity and good banter.
Click to expand...
lol did you really come over here from camel dog? That place was started by like some dickheads that got banned from here. They used to come over here all the time back in the day and spam advertisements on here with troll accounts
 
Your Account said:
I think younger generations are more into tiktok ,instagram, facebook ,youtube...
Being active on some online forum and spend the time there, doesnr seem to be an intersting option for most people under 30yo Id say.

So what is the future of forums in this AI era?
Click to expand...
No, they will be around because they bring a depth missing from the above flashy superficial short attention span formats.
Sounds ridiculous to say that about a forum but relative to the above alternatives its true.
 
No its gonna come back yuge. New forums will pop up and we will look down on them fresh forums.
 
Blayt7hh said:
You know what I find really funny is that Reddit is super popular, but it’s basically just a forum format where no conversation really happens. It’s like the top comment is the only one that anyone reads
Click to expand...
You just need to pick the right subreddit even if the jannies try to ruin it.
 
Sherdog Forums... answering the tough questions

lLohfqb.gif
 
All social media is algorithmically controlled. It's like an artificial fishtank where everything you see and interact with is curated by a robot. That's the deeper meaning of metaverse: a parallel reality constructed only for you, which you interact with through your smart devices, enabled by algorithms and content delivery networks (CDNs). You're off in your little world and are no longer interacting with reality, truth or the unexpected at any level. Your CDNs only deliver to you what you already consume, believe in and know about.

There will be always be a demand for forums because it's analog "social media" without all the extra layers of automated control and bullshit on top of it. Most idiots will stay on social media and never come here but it is what it is. Social media appeals to the lowest common denominator and most people will stay there.
 
There are a tremendous amount of forums out there just like this one. Most that are hard to find unless you're specifically looking for them. 15-25 years old. Usership is down and who knows where the future goes but traditional social media is garbage in every form and everyone knows it. I don't know what comes next but social media isn't the future, it's too lame and too limited even for the post 2010 smartphone internet casual retards. Message boards are the places where you go to for the real shit, even if all the dopes don't know it. These places will be around forever even when there's just 6 people kicking around on them.
 
SirRealKiller said:
Forums will be a thing of the past.

I doubt most people 12-25 never used one before. So eventually the user base will die off. Number of active users is down a lot already.
Click to expand...

yeah, the same thing happened with aol instant messenger. in the early days chatrooms were the big thing, and most people posted in real time. forums became more popular later on.
 
IIIIIIII said:
yeah, the same thing happened with aol instant messenger. in the early days chatrooms were the big thing, and most people posted in real time. forums became more popular later on.
Click to expand...
Instant messenger is back in the form of texting and whatsapp.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ZoomerAmerican
Is it weird to be on every single social media platform?
Replies
10
Views
224
payton
payton

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,197
Messages
56,377,093
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top