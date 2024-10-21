All social media is algorithmically controlled. It's like an artificial fishtank where everything you see and interact with is curated by a robot. That's the deeper meaning of metaverse: a parallel reality constructed only for you, which you interact with through your smart devices, enabled by algorithms and content delivery networks (CDNs). You're off in your little world and are no longer interacting with reality, truth or the unexpected at any level. Your CDNs only deliver to you what you already consume, believe in and know about.



There will be always be a demand for forums because it's analog "social media" without all the extra layers of automated control and bullshit on top of it. Most idiots will stay on social media and never come here but it is what it is. Social media appeals to the lowest common denominator and most people will stay there.