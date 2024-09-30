Are Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather respectively bigger stars than Dwayne The Rock Johnson?

TheTribalQueef

TheTribalQueef

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
480
Reaction score
450
I'm not saying that Bruce Lee was as big of a star as conor mayweather or the rock. It's obvious that the three of them are bigger than Bruce Lee but for his time, bruce lee's level of fame would be the equivillent of a scaled down level of fame that those three possess. But you could honestly argue that mayweather and mcgregor are both the modern day reincanrations of bruce lee. Are Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor more well known and more enjoyed by fans and mainstream pop culture than the rock is?

hqdefault.jpg

Bruce-Lee-scene-Enter-the-Dragon-1973.jpg

Dwayne_Johnson_Event_Cinemas_Sydney_Australia_March_14_2013.jpg
 
Aylin Perez (twerking chick from last weekend) has almost twice the IG followers than Moicano, the guy that won the main event...is she a bigger star? No, not even close.

Is the rock bigger than Conor or Floyd? Not a chance.
 
I think OP is underestimating how famous Bruce Lee was.

But no, the Rock is more culturally relevant than Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather.
 
El Fernas said:
Aylin Perez (twerking chick from last weekend) has almost twice the IG followers than Moicano, the guy that won the main event...is she a bigger star? No, not even close.

Is the rock bigger than Conor or Floyd? Not a chance.
Click to expand...
The Rock is MUCH bigger than Conor and Floyd. What are you even talking about?
 
TheTribalQueef said:
I'm not saying that Bruce Lee was as big of a star as conor mayweather or the rock. It's obvious that the three of them are bigger than Bruce Lee but for his time, bruce lee's level of fame would be the equivillent of a scaled down level of fame that those three possess. But you could honestly argue that mayweather and mcgregor are both the modern day reincanrations of bruce lee. Are Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor more well known and more enjoyed by fans and mainstream pop culture than the rock is?

hqdefault.jpg

Bruce-Lee-scene-Enter-the-Dragon-1973.jpg

Dwayne_Johnson_Event_Cinemas_Sydney_Australia_March_14_2013.jpg
Click to expand...
The Rock is a much bigger star than those two jabronis. What in the blue hell is that even a question. The TS should learn his role and shut his mouth

<4>
 
the rock is singing songs in disney movies, dude. this is not a discussion
 
Sticko said:
The Rock is MUCH bigger than Conor and Floyd. What are you even talking about?
Click to expand...
Well yeah, they are much smaller men...if thats what you mean.

The logic went above your head, he is popular, more followers than them, but to this day people still pay to see Floyd do a shit exhibition fight, in another country...the man came to Mexico for that one, sold an entire arena, for a shit exhibition fight. The Rock is a famous actor, it depends on the context, Perez chick has twice the followers than Moicano...
 
Google Trends is the closest thing to estimations.

The Rock is the most popular of them. Conor is the second. Bruce Lee is the third (obviously he used to be way more popular in his day). Mayweather is the least popular.

If you narrow the trends to US, Mayweather is slightly more popular than Bruce but not nearly as popular as Conor. But he was never that popular outside the US. The other 3 are world stars.

4DppQgV.png
 
El Fernas said:
Well yeah, they are much smaller men...if thats what you mean.

The logic went above your head, he is popular, more followers than them, but to this day people still pay to see Floyd do a shit exhibition fight, in another country...the man came to Mexico for that one, sold an entire arena, for a shit exhibition fight. The Rock is a famous actor, it depends on the context, Perez chick has twice the followers than Moicano...
Click to expand...
Floyd's exhibition fights don't matter. Nobody except boxing fans care about them. I was not even aware he was still doing them.

The Rock doesn't have twice as many Insta followers as Floyd. He has more than 10 times as many. 395 million vs 30 million.
 
Thread has exactly NOTHING to do with the UFC.

Bye.
 
El Fernas said:
Aylin Perez (twerking chick from last weekend) has almost twice the IG followers than Moicano, the guy that won the main event...is she a bigger star? No, not even close.

Is the rock bigger than Conor or Floyd? Not a chance.
Click to expand...

uh yeah she is. unless those are fake followers with the right marketing she would easily be a bigger star than moicano. If sex is what sells her insta than that has to be part of her fight marketing and she will outsell moicano all night. to be honest if she does only fans she will make more money than moicano does in his entire career in a single year. Whore dominate. thats the deal friend. followers matter when you learn how to market and monetize someone who has them.
 
I’d say that The Rock outperforms both of them in the grocery store name recognition test. More people know his face, as well. The guy is everywhere. I just saw his face on two separate displays; one for his tequila in the liquor store, and one in 7-11 for his energy drink. I still see guys wearing his sneakers, too. Not sure if this qualifies as being a bigger star, but The Rock is more well known imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChessJitsu
Why is boxing still producing bigger stars than MMA?
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
6K
jx820
jx820

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,456
Messages
56,262,288
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top