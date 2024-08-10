Anyway to read comic books online?

While in college, I saw someone reading a website that looked like a big comic. Wasnt any that I know, but it got me thinking..



Comic books themselves are what's valuable, if they can be authenticated, so the value is the book itself. So why cant there be a site that shows them?



I want to read the Death of Superman saga again. We had it, brother likely still does, and I remember the comic where he died was 1 drawing to each page. Plus, I never read much of his return with all the supermen.



What got me missing some comics were the Dark Horse ones with The Thing, Aliens, even the robocop vs terminator ones.



How else do you ever read them again without buying them?