Anyone know about comic books? Any idea what these are worth?

Garage sale tomorrow. *
I don't really know shit about comics. Got these at a garage sale a few years ago in a box that was the box for a lava lamp. Instead of lava lamp I got home and found comic books.
* if it was worth my time... I suppose I could do FB marketplace if that meant a decent chunk more money.
It's mostly "Spawn" a few "Spawn: Blood Feud" and 3 -4 issues of "Pitt" which includes a Pitt #1
There is an issue #1 Spawn.
Are they worth anything?
What would be fair price for these?
Price for #1 issues?
Seem to be going in the $35 range (issues 1 -5 / low #s) on FB marketplace by me.
