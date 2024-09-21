Anyone know about comic books? Any idea what these are worth?

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
27,219
Reaction score
45,760
Garage sale tomorrow. *

I don't really know shit about comics. Got these at a garage sale a few years ago in a box that was the box for a lava lamp. Instead of lava lamp I got home and found comic books.



* if it was worth my time... I suppose I could do FB marketplace if that meant a decent chunk more money.


It's mostly "Spawn" a few "Spawn: Blood Feud" and 3 -4 issues of "Pitt" which includes a Pitt #1

There is an issue #1 Spawn.


Are they worth anything?

What would be fair price for these?
Price for #1 issues?




Seem to be going in the $35 range (issues 1 -5 / low #s) on FB marketplace by me.



Screenshot_20240921_191443_Photos.jpg

Screenshot_20240921_191039_eBay.jpgScreenshot_20240921_191050_eBay.jpgScreenshot_20240921_191123_eBay.jpgScreenshot_20240921_192007_Facebook.jpg
 
Check on Ebay for those same comics to get an idea of the going rate.

Edit: I see you already did. Make sure it matches exactly, and that the seller actually has completed transactions for those items in his review section. Sometimes people put up random prices that never sell. Also, for this sort of stuff, I recommend you look for a subreddit dedicated to comics and ask there.
 
Volador said:
Check on Ebay for those same comics to get an idea of the going rate.

Edit: I see you already did. Make sure it matches exactly, and that the seller actually has completed transactions for those items in his review section. Sometimes people put up random prices that never sell. Also, for this sort of stuff, I recommend you look for a subreddit dedicated to comics and ask there.
Click to expand...

Yeah that's is kind of why I was asking for assistance because I don't know enough to know if those prices are legit or just someone fishing for a sucker.

I'm thinking like $1/each and I'll try to sell the #1 issues on FB.

Not being in that world at all I don't know if therenis any sort of guideline in place.

For example, generally speaking used music gear sells for about half the new price. There are exceptions but that guideline would be pretty decent or at least give you a decent starting point to work from.

Subreddit is a good idea.

Thanks
 
jeff7b9 said:
Yeah that's is kind of why I was asking for assistance because I don't know enough to know if those prices are legit or just someone fishing for a sucker.

I'm thinking like $1/each and I'll try to sell the #1 issues on FB.

Not being in that world at all I don't know if therenis any sort of guideline in place.

For example, generally speaking used music gear sells for about half the new price. There are exceptions but that guideline would be pretty decent or at least give you a decent starting point to work from.

Subreddit is a good idea.

Thanks
Click to expand...
That fuckin Pitt #1 is pretty dope sir.
That was a fun comic, think you would dig that.

No idea on the price but just seeing one again brought nostalgia chills lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,876
Messages
56,221,924
Members
175,112
Latest member
Felipe Pit Bull

Share this page

Back
Top