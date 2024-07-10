Anyone here do human flags?

Recently just got into them. Biggest issue I've had is placement and alignment; basically, if these are right, you have a much higher chance at pulling it off. You want to align your body so that your shoulders are positioned to support its weight, with a push from the bottom arm and a pull from the top. I've also found that walking backwards can help, though I've also done it without that. Having your hands inline with one another is also a huge thing.



But...I was wondering. I can get them, but so far it hasn't been consistent. Today, in the middle of my workout, I did them on my first try and decided to let them go. Anyone have suggestions for exercises to make them more consistent, or is the best thing just to do them a lot until it gets second-nature? Just curious as to opinions. Some things, the best thing is just to do it repeatedly, even if there are exercises that can help. Other things, the supporting exercises are as important as anything else. From what I feel, straight arm pushing strength with the shoulders and obliques are the most important aspects, but I don't know what the oblique exercises I would do that would necessarily hit them in a way conducive to the stress a flag puts on them. Window wipers maybe? There's that one exercise where you are on your side, supported on one elbow or hand and you have one foot atop a surface, the other foot held off the ground, below the surface, might be relevant.