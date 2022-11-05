Multiplatform Anyone been playing MARVEL SNAP?

TuBB

TuBB

Quite an experience to live in fear, isn't it?
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
6,807
Reaction score
1,706
I rarely mess with mobile games but I heard about this one and gave it a try. Game is fun and addicting as hell. Marvel Crack is what it should be called lol

 
Haven't tried it yet but Lucy James on the FPS podcast was talking about how she is totally burnt out on Marvel stuff and yet she's addicted to Marvel Snap.
 
Yeah, it's pretty addictive. Really perfect game for a mobile space. Games ate super quick, but there's a ton of variety with the mix of cards plus environments. No two games are gonna play the same. It's basically a perfect "while I take a dump" game. You can play a game or two just because you have a few minutes, but that can easily spiral into a session.

It's also pretty fair with it's free to play model. You can pay nothing and still get a ton of shit.


Klaw is the most underrated goddamn card by far imo.
 
Bob Gray said:
Yeah, it's pretty addictive. Really perfect game for a mobile space. Games ate super quick, but there's a ton of variety with the mix of cards plus environments. No two games are gonna play the same. It's basically a perfect "while I take a dump" game. You can play a game or two just because you have a few minutes, but that can easily spiral into a session.

It's also pretty fair with it's free to play model. You can pay nothing and still get a ton of shit.


Klaw is the most underrated goddamn card by far imo.
Click to expand...
Klaw is a beast card. Still trying to unlock that one. I’m up to level 45 and the fast paced nature of the game is great. Just want to play a game or two then next thing you know it’s a hour later.
 
TuBB said:
Klaw is a beast card. Still trying to unlock that one. I’m up to level 45 and the fast paced nature of the game is great. Just want to play a game or two then next thing you know it’s a hour later.
Click to expand...

Yeah, Klaw is a game changer. Put him in that environment that spawns copies of your card to fill the lane and it's a wonder to behold. Same thing with Hulk Buster, too. Because you can put a Hulk Buster ON a hulk Buster.
 
Decided to try this out, and, yeah. Marvel Crack is right. Randomness on top of randomness on top of randomness keeps you guessing and engaged. One thing I found strange: Is there no way to add friends and play with them? Adding clans/alliances is a free to play mainstay, so I thought it was interesting that there are apparently no social aspects whatsoever.
 
The Clark said:
Decided to try this out, and, yeah. Marvel Crack is right. Randomness on top of randomness on top of randomness keeps you guessing and engaged. One thing I found strange: Is there no way to add friends and play with them? Adding clans/alliances is a free to play mainstay, so I thought it was interesting that there are apparently no social aspects whatsoever.
Click to expand...

So far, no, but it's coming in an update at some point.

Currently I'm trying out a deck that can actually get The Infinaut out on turn 4 or 5. Then Taskmaster copies Infinaut just because.
 
I am hovering around in Diamond rank 61-67 and its been pretty brutal. Was very fun up until that point but getting burnt out and playing much less. On a side note there hasnt been many mobile game to hook me like Snap.
 
Piewarrior said:
I am hovering around in Diamond rank 61-67 and its been pretty brutal. Was very fun up until that point but getting burnt out and playing much less. On a side note there hasnt been many mobile game to hook me like Snap.
Click to expand...
I hit a wall with the game as well. Haven’t really touched it the last two weeks. At some point you stop leveling up and it just becomes stale playing games over and over.

The game starts forcing you to stay with a certain deck. Trying out new decks but losing rank in the process sucks. Not gonna pay to win so it is what it is. Hopefully the updates spice things up.
 
Game is fun but gets stagnant fairly quick. Have been playing it for about a week now.

Couple annoying bugs I’ve experienced:

1) My Wolverine being destroyed but popping back up on the opponent’s side.

2) Kraven’s power triggering without cards being placed/moved at it’s location.

Also, seems I have the ability to run into opponents with the perfect deck for the three random locations chosen.
 
I still play Hearthstone casually but I might try this.
 
Bump

I recently got into this game, and overall playing, and talking to friends who have played since launch it's actually pretty fair. Cards seemingly are legit distributed by random, and it appears that there are very few "whales" because aside from the season pass ($10 a month..or maybe longer) they only have random pack offers...which so far don't even give the strongest cards. Sure, there may be some "work around"..but even then it's like "ok, they kicked my ass", and you move on.

I have never been into the "card games" genre that I have tried, but the "win two out of three locations", and needing luck, planning a strategy for your deck,and playing the odds math/ability wise make it alot of fun.
 
Yeah this game is fun.

I've traditionally avoided any and all games on my phone. The only other phone game I play is the chess.com app and it is only under absolute boredom that i would jump on my phone and play games. Generally i do my best not to be on my phone. But i made the mistake of downloading SNAP and now i am more or less hooked. Bought a few seasons for certain cards I really wanted but generally don't pay. My buddy also plays this and he favors different decks due to what he randomly has compared to what i got. It's been fun - especially now that we can challenge friends. Sometimes i feel the burn of playing the same favorite/best 2-3 decks over and over again so i take breaks but I'll go back to the game after a few days.
 
I like it but you feel a bit behind if you don't get the 10 dollar pass. I normally enjoy discard decks but now I feel like I'm missing out by not having MODOK. That card seems incredibly powerful, discards the entire hand. This powers up Morbius to an insane amount and sets up some great plays with Hela.

Overall it is a pretty good game, I don't play a lot. I get my quests done and stop until I have 6 more. I find playing this way is less stressful. It also allows yourself to build up credits faster since you aren't always grinding and running out to upgrade your card art. I have around 10k credits now so I can just relax instead of worrying that I won't have enough.
 
Zazen said:
I like it but you feel a bit behind if you don't get the 10 dollar pass. I normally enjoy discard decks but now I feel like I'm missing out by not having MODOK. That card seems incredibly powerful, discards the entire hand. This powers up Morbius to an insane amount and sets up some great plays with Hela.

Overall it is a pretty good game, I don't play a lot. I get my quests done and stop until I have 6 more. I find playing this way is less stressful. It also allows yourself to build up credits faster since you aren't always grinding and running out to upgrade your card art. I have around 10k credits now so I can just relax instead of worrying that I won't have enough.
Click to expand...

I think MODOK is okay. He's not as OP as you think. Maybe if I had Ghost Rider I'd change my tune but my best deck is a discard deck focused on Apocalyse and Hela without MODOK as of now. Yes you can power the shit out of Morbius but you are so dependent on having Morbius come out. It's all or nothing depending on Morbius. There's a balance of discarding and stacking cards to use MODOK that makes the deck quite imbalanced. There's less room for mistakes IMO. When it works its nice but I don't think he's THAT good. Let's just say i beat MODOK decks way more often with my regular discard deck than they beat me with it.

I will agree that previously the exclusive seasonal card was OP and you felt the need to buy it. Marvel is supposedly taking a closer look at the new cards being introduced now. I think MODOK is part of that adjustment. It is a good card but not even close to how impactful Zabu or Silver Surfer. Zabu was annoyingly too powerful hence why it was nerfed hard.
 
SaiWa said:
I think MODOK is okay. He's not as OP as you think. Maybe if I had Ghost Rider I'd change my tune but my best deck is a discard deck focused on Apocalyse and Hela without MODOK as of now. Yes you can power the shit out of Morbius but you are so dependent on having Morbius come out. It's all or nothing depending on Morbius. There's a balance of discarding and stacking cards to use MODOK that makes the deck quite imbalanced. There's less room for mistakes IMO. When it works its nice but I don't think he's THAT good. Let's just say i beat MODOK decks way more often with my regular discard deck than they beat me with it.

I will agree that previously the exclusive seasonal card was OP and you felt the need to buy it. Marvel is supposedly taking a closer look at the new cards being introduced now. I think MODOK is part of that adjustment. It is a good card but not even close to how impactful Zabu or Silver Surfer. Zabu was annoyingly too powerful hence why it was nerfed hard.
Click to expand...

Ghost Rider is pretty, awesome. Nothing feels better than bringing back a discard infinaut.

My favorite deck so far is a Destroyer one. I use Armor and Professor X to make my two locations invincible. I also add both goblins so my opponent can't destroy them. MVP is probably Warpath with his +4 bonus since I only focus on two locations with this deck. It's really satisfying to win with and I love seeing people concede when I put down Prof X after a Warpath turn 4
 
Anyone still playing this? I got hooked a few weeks ago. I usually wouldn't play mobile games but this has no ads and isn't pay to win. It's addictive, I've wasted a few nights playing this when I typically would be watching a movie or playing a normal video game.
 
blaseblase said:
Anyone still playing this? I got hooked a few weeks ago. I usually wouldn't play mobile games but this has no ads and isn't pay to win. It's addictive, I've wasted a few nights playing this when I typically would be watching a movie or playing a normal video game.
Click to expand...
Is it like Gwent with superheroes or something else entirely?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,284
Messages
56,111,067
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top