Zazen said: I like it but you feel a bit behind if you don't get the 10 dollar pass. I normally enjoy discard decks but now I feel like I'm missing out by not having MODOK. That card seems incredibly powerful, discards the entire hand. This powers up Morbius to an insane amount and sets up some great plays with Hela.



Overall it is a pretty good game, I don't play a lot. I get my quests done and stop until I have 6 more. I find playing this way is less stressful. It also allows yourself to build up credits faster since you aren't always grinding and running out to upgrade your card art. I have around 10k credits now so I can just relax instead of worrying that I won't have enough.

I think MODOK is okay. He's not as OP as you think. Maybe if I had Ghost Rider I'd change my tune but my best deck is a discard deck focused on Apocalyse and Hela without MODOK as of now. Yes you can power the shit out of Morbius but you are so dependent on having Morbius come out. It's all or nothing depending on Morbius. There's a balance of discarding and stacking cards to use MODOK that makes the deck quite imbalanced. There's less room for mistakes IMO. When it works its nice but I don't think he's THAT good. Let's just say i beat MODOK decks way more often with my regular discard deck than they beat me with it.I will agree that previously the exclusive seasonal card was OP and you felt the need to buy it. Marvel is supposedly taking a closer look at the new cards being introduced now. I think MODOK is part of that adjustment. It is a good card but not even close to how impactful Zabu or Silver Surfer. Zabu was annoyingly too powerful hence why it was nerfed hard.