Klaw is a beast card. Still trying to unlock that one. I’m up to level 45 and the fast paced nature of the game is great. Just want to play a game or two then next thing you know it’s a hour later.Yeah, it's pretty addictive. Really perfect game for a mobile space. Games ate super quick, but there's a ton of variety with the mix of cards plus environments. No two games are gonna play the same. It's basically a perfect "while I take a dump" game. You can play a game or two just because you have a few minutes, but that can easily spiral into a session.
It's also pretty fair with it's free to play model. You can pay nothing and still get a ton of shit.
Klaw is the most underrated goddamn card by far imo.
Klaw is a beast card. Still trying to unlock that one. I’m up to level 45 and the fast paced nature of the game is great. Just want to play a game or two then next thing you know it’s a hour later.
Decided to try this out, and, yeah. Marvel Crack is right. Randomness on top of randomness on top of randomness keeps you guessing and engaged. One thing I found strange: Is there no way to add friends and play with them? Adding clans/alliances is a free to play mainstay, so I thought it was interesting that there are apparently no social aspects whatsoever.
I hit a wall with the game as well. Haven’t really touched it the last two weeks. At some point you stop leveling up and it just becomes stale playing games over and over.I am hovering around in Diamond rank 61-67 and its been pretty brutal. Was very fun up until that point but getting burnt out and playing much less. On a side note there hasnt been many mobile game to hook me like Snap.
I like it but you feel a bit behind if you don't get the 10 dollar pass. I normally enjoy discard decks but now I feel like I'm missing out by not having MODOK. That card seems incredibly powerful, discards the entire hand. This powers up Morbius to an insane amount and sets up some great plays with Hela.
Overall it is a pretty good game, I don't play a lot. I get my quests done and stop until I have 6 more. I find playing this way is less stressful. It also allows yourself to build up credits faster since you aren't always grinding and running out to upgrade your card art. I have around 10k credits now so I can just relax instead of worrying that I won't have enough.
I think MODOK is okay. He's not as OP as you think. Maybe if I had Ghost Rider I'd change my tune but my best deck is a discard deck focused on Apocalyse and Hela without MODOK as of now. Yes you can power the shit out of Morbius but you are so dependent on having Morbius come out. It's all or nothing depending on Morbius. There's a balance of discarding and stacking cards to use MODOK that makes the deck quite imbalanced. There's less room for mistakes IMO. When it works its nice but I don't think he's THAT good. Let's just say i beat MODOK decks way more often with my regular discard deck than they beat me with it.
I will agree that previously the exclusive seasonal card was OP and you felt the need to buy it. Marvel is supposedly taking a closer look at the new cards being introduced now. I think MODOK is part of that adjustment. It is a good card but not even close to how impactful Zabu or Silver Surfer. Zabu was annoyingly too powerful hence why it was nerfed hard.
Is it like Gwent with superheroes or something else entirely?Anyone still playing this? I got hooked a few weeks ago. I usually wouldn't play mobile games but this has no ads and isn't pay to win. It's addictive, I've wasted a few nights playing this when I typically would be watching a movie or playing a normal video game.