  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Multiplat Approach to fast paced action games vs Open world/sandbox games

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,213
Reaction score
9,634
Usually every winter I veg out for 6-8 weeks and play a bunch of video games. Once the weather gets nicer I play less and go out much more...

I am right in the thick of high gaming season. I did pick up a PS5 Pro and have recently been going through a number of games that have come out in the past 1-3 years

In terms of fast paced action games, I have played WH 40K Space Marine 2, EDF, and mosr recently playing through Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

In terms of open world experiences, I played through Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Spiderman 2, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and just started up Elden Ring

For the fast paced games, I usually play for 30-60 minutes, get my fill, and put it down. I have no problems coming back to them later and playing for short bursts.

For the open world games, I tend to invest more time during each session- it feels like I always have something to look for, something to upgrade, something to find. I feel like these kinds of games are paced at the player's own discretion.

Anyone else get this impression?

By the way, any tips for starting out on Elden Ring? I followed a YT vid where I was able to get the Bloodfang sword and upgrade it to +5 relatively quickly. Did this cuz I kept hearing about the difficulty in these Souls games. Now that I have it I don't actually find it that difficult, I just.. don't really know what to do with myself. Are there quests or a main path I am supposed to be taking? Side note, there are a LOT of rune farming vids for this game, kinda crazy how this game can be cheesed like that...
 
The problem with open world games is that, once the action is found, it's typically quite brief. Most of the gameplay is spent wandering.

I think it's why I never completed Skyrim. I'm getting old.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,090
Messages
56,943,025
Members
175,469
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top