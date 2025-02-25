Usually every winter I veg out for 6-8 weeks and play a bunch of video games. Once the weather gets nicer I play less and go out much more...



I am right in the thick of high gaming season. I did pick up a PS5 Pro and have recently been going through a number of games that have come out in the past 1-3 years



In terms of fast paced action games, I have played WH 40K Space Marine 2, EDF, and mosr recently playing through Ninja Gaiden 2 Black



In terms of open world experiences, I played through Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Spiderman 2, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and just started up Elden Ring



For the fast paced games, I usually play for 30-60 minutes, get my fill, and put it down. I have no problems coming back to them later and playing for short bursts.



For the open world games, I tend to invest more time during each session- it feels like I always have something to look for, something to upgrade, something to find. I feel like these kinds of games are paced at the player's own discretion.



Anyone else get this impression?



By the way, any tips for starting out on Elden Ring? I followed a YT vid where I was able to get the Bloodfang sword and upgrade it to +5 relatively quickly. Did this cuz I kept hearing about the difficulty in these Souls games. Now that I have it I don't actually find it that difficult, I just.. don't really know what to do with myself. Are there quests or a main path I am supposed to be taking? Side note, there are a LOT of rune farming vids for this game, kinda crazy how this game can be cheesed like that...