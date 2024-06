Domitian said: If Alex loses were pretty much guaranteed a trilogy fight next. Click to expand...

That's pretty much the only downside to this fight. You have two active fighters that are top ranked including the champ. That are willing to fight on shorter notice. But if Jiri wins it will absolutely tie up the division in the long run unless he finishes Pereira while somehow sustaining zero damage. But other than that the sky is the limit.If Pereira wins he can defend a few more times at this rapid pace then possibly challenge for HW and three belts. UFC knows this as well. They can even push Adesanya into the trilogy at LHW if he beats DDP.