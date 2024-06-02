Anybody else laugh out loud 1 minute into the first round of Strickland/Costa when

They love to claim things there's no visual evidence for. A fighter taking a good punch and resetting despite moving fluidly means they're hurt. A few leg kicks at the beginning of the fight has completely compromises the leg. I'm no fighter, but I imagine if I went in for an attack and got hit with a big punch I didn't expect I'd think to myself "Oh shoot. Ok, let's reset so I don't take more". A fighter backing away after getting punched doesn't mean they're hurt automatically. It seems like a pretty smart idea to me.