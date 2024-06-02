Anybody else laugh out loud 1 minute into the first round of Strickland/Costa when

For someone as knowledgeable as Rogan, he seems to think these professional fighters are incapable of fighting through leg pain.

He sees some bruising and immediately thinks they're gonna become Joe from Family Guy
 
Rogan was on a tear last night. When the fights are actually exciting Rogan is fine but when they’re snoozers he literally doesn’t know what to do
 
Just feels like he throws it out there every time to create some sort of dramatic narrative for the casuals. Fight was a bit of a snoozefest so they were trying everything including the robbery angle (which wasn't far off).
 
For some reason Joe believes that all leg kicks are equal and have the exact same debilitating effect no matter what.

Sean's movement never looked compromised despite how badly they kept trying to convince us it was.

And also Anik who sees Sean land a leg kick and says "and that gave Costa a huge welt on his left leg!", as DC subtly informs him that the kick landed on the right leg.
 
usernamee said:
Costa had landed one kick and Rogan immediately said a mere minute into the fucking fight

"I think his leg is compromised, look at the welt!"


Dude was over reacting on a lot of stuff. And I generally think Joe's good at what he does.
 
Strickland doesn't move around much anyway so it doesn't matter that much to him if he's compromised or not. He just plods forward and does his thing. Sean's not exactly floating like a butterfly out there.
 
They love to claim things there's no visual evidence for. A fighter taking a good punch and resetting despite moving fluidly means they're hurt. A few leg kicks at the beginning of the fight has completely compromises the leg. I'm no fighter, but I imagine if I went in for an attack and got hit with a big punch I didn't expect I'd think to myself "Oh shoot. Ok, let's reset so I don't take more". A fighter backing away after getting punched doesn't mean they're hurt automatically. It seems like a pretty smart idea to me.
 
I predicated Rogan’s overt love of leg kicks would overtake his brain and make him say outlandish things.
 

Rogan definitely has PTSD related to a leg kick he received in sparring at some point.

Or maybe he ran into the hitch on his truck? Though that might be more of a nut-shot for him than banging his shin on the hitch.
 
At one point he said "This is a close fight, kids". Almost laughed out loud.

That's when he's not using the word "Folks" and trying to push his narrative to them.
 
