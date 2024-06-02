Anybody else laugh out loud 1 minute into the first round of Strickland/Costa when

Dude was over reacting on a lot of stuff. And I generally think Joe's good at what he does.Costa had landed one kick and Rogan immediately said a mere minute into the fucking fight
"I think his leg is compromised, look at the welt!"
For some reason Joe believes that all leg kicks are equal and have the exact same debilitating effect no matter what.
Sean's movement never looked compromised despite how badly they kept trying to convince us it was.
And also Anik who sees Sean land a leg kick and says "and that gave Costa a huge welt on his left leg!", as DC subtly informs him that the kick landed on the right leg.
