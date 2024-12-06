Any Tea Drinkers Here?

I was never really into tea until recently.



I always drank soda or coffee but after being in countries where tea is more common, tea has become a bigger part of my life.



I just never understood the point of drinking tea because it didn't taste like much and any effect you're looking for would be better sought elsewhere. Years ago, my sister once brought me a bag of English breakfast tea and I thought it was disgusting.

But I realized I just haven't been getting good tea until I went to places where tea is big part of their culture.



I heard in Vietnam that they drink coffee accompanied with some sort of tea. The coffee gives them the initial jolt from the caffeine but the tea levels it out and prevents them from crashing as much.

I've been incorporating this and I haven't felt the crash after drinking coffee recently. Could be a placebo though. Start my morning with a cup of coffee and then slowly drink black tea throughout the day.



I loved that in some countries in the middle east or asia they always give you a cup of tea at a restaurant. In Vietnam they almost always gave me a cup of cold tea at coffee shops.



I drank a lot of black tea in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Green tea in Japan was really nice as well.

It's been a good way to cut back on my soda consumption.



I sometimes drink chamomile in the evening to help me sleep. Ginger, honey, lemon tea is my go-to remedy when I'm sick.



What's your favorite tea?