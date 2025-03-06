  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Food & Drink Hot take: cola is as popular as it is ONLY because most people haven't discovered peach iced tea yet

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,220
Reaction score
9,648
If it ever boggled your mind as to why cola brands such and coke and Pepsi are so popular, fret not.. you are not alone

Colas are the go to option for a lot of folks when shopping or dining out. For those of us who hadn't figured out why.. I had an epiphany today and decided to share it with the world.

For those of us who know, peach iced tea is the best non alcoholic beverage available.

Snapple peach iced tea is a solid entry point..
Gold Peak peach iced tea is a step up
Pure leaf is legendary

Custom or store made peach iced teas are pure bliss in liquid form.

I challenge any of you who don't believe me to go to a longhorn steakhouse and order the peach iced tea

You will never think of cola in the same way again.
 
mixmastermo said:
If it ever boggled your mind as to why cola brands such and coke and Pepsi are so popular, fret not.. you are not alone

Colas are the go to option for a lot of folks when shopping or dining out. For those of us who hadn't figured out why.. I had an epiphany today and decided to share it with the world.

For those of us who know, peach iced tea is the best non alcoholic beverage available.

Snapple peach iced tea is a solid entry point..
Gold Peak peach iced tea is a step up
Pure leaf is legendary

Custom or store made peach iced teas are pure bliss in liquid form.

I challenge any of you who don't believe me to go to a longhorn steakhouse and order the peach iced tea

You will never think of cola in the same way again.
Click to expand...
Cola is popular because it has COCAine in it
 
mixmastermo said:
If it ever boggled your mind as to why cola brands such and coke and Pepsi are so popular, fret not.. you are not alone

Colas are the go to option for a lot of folks when shopping or dining out. For those of us who hadn't figured out why.. I had an epiphany today and decided to share it with the world.

For those of us who know, peach iced tea is the best non alcoholic beverage available.

Snapple peach iced tea is a solid entry point..
Gold Peak peach iced tea is a step up
Pure leaf is legendary

Custom or store made peach iced teas are pure bliss in liquid form.

I challenge any of you who don't believe me to go to a longhorn steakhouse and order the peach iced tea

You will never think of cola in the same way again.
Click to expand...


Your take is trash. First of all not all "cola" is created equal and the fact you think they are tells me your taste buds have downs syndrome. its coke or bust at least in that pop flavor, second of all flavored ice tea just taste like sweetened dirt. Finally no it is not the best non alcoholic beverage that title belongs to strawberry apricot redbull
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Cola is popular because it has COCAine in it
Click to expand...


No one alive has ever had coke with the coke in it. Coke is popular because it's awesome. Pepsi while gross has tried to force itself upon you by buying chain restaurants just to force you to drink it so it enjoys its success that way

No other cola matters and isn't worth discussing
 
Proper tea is tasty, peach flavored "ice tea" is not. It tastes like neither tea nor peach. Plus it won't make a good combo with alcohol (and the only time I drink cola is when I want a Cuba Libre).
 
The creme de la creme of the peach tea. I don't drink pop anymore and tea is my jam

No matter how down you are, you are always only 1 liquid death away from being back on top!
fa2824fa-41ed-4969-8c86-0acbf48be53b.7a90395294e2811c534787ced81db90e.png
 
Last edited:
I'm from the South. Sweet Tea is basically a staple in our diets. I have a caffeine addiction though so if I don't have either coffee or a soda every day I'm going to get some massive headaches.
 
Puked my guts out in high school getting drunk on peach schnapps. Pretty much turned me off any peach flavored drinks still to this day, lol. I do like green tea sweetened with watermelon though if I'm buying iced tea.
 
You must be from Georgia.

I've not had a peach ice tea before. I'll give it a try sometime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,727
Messages
56,984,637
Members
175,486
Latest member
DaCrippler

Share this page

Back
Top