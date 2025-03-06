If it ever boggled your mind as to why cola brands such and coke and Pepsi are so popular, fret not.. you are not alone



Colas are the go to option for a lot of folks when shopping or dining out. For those of us who hadn't figured out why.. I had an epiphany today and decided to share it with the world.



For those of us who know, peach iced tea is the best non alcoholic beverage available.



Snapple peach iced tea is a solid entry point..

Gold Peak peach iced tea is a step up

Pure leaf is legendary



Custom or store made peach iced teas are pure bliss in liquid form.



I challenge any of you who don't believe me to go to a longhorn steakhouse and order the peach iced tea



You will never think of cola in the same way again.