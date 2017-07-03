Any other Americans using USPS informed delivery?

The postal service sends an Email showing pictures of what mail you are supposed to receive each day.

Lets you know if it's something you need or just junk mail.
 
I mailed something through then in April with 2-3 days shipping. They lost it and the package has still not been delivered. They are doing shit like this though. SMH
 
I use bikes for sending stuff
ZUxYrRx.gif
 
Mr Mojo Lane said:
I mailed something through then in April with 2-3 days shipping. They lost it and the package has still not been delivered. They are doing shit like this though. SMH
I assume they started doing it because of the carriers who were just dumping mail to get done quicker.
http://wtop.com/dc/2017/06/former-postal-worker-pleads-guilty-dumping-15k-pieces-mail-sewer/http://www.cbsnews.com/news/letter-carrier-accused-dumping-mail-into-woods-texas/

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/letter-carrier-accused-dumping-mail-into-woods-texas/

http://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/...mping-mail-into-ditch/WKztfUsRA6Oux2xAlu5CeP/
 
I like knowing what's there instead of going to check when there is no mail.
 
Surprised I haven't heard of this. I sell on eBay regularly and do USPS... Registered, insured, sig confirmation, etc. But never seen this
 
Never heard of that. I'm guessing it would increase costs.

I do have the email alerts when something comes to the PO Box, but it doesn't always send an alert when oversized packages arrive.
 
I usually get Informed Delivery emails around 715am, if there's mail, and if it was scanned. Sometimes there's mail that wasn't previewed in the email.

I recently learned you can check the USPS website's Informed Delivery the night before and it'll show the same mail images in the next morning's email. This is great since I've been itching waiting for a few things in the mail.

Edit: I learned the next day's mail preview images on the USPS website are available as early as around 720pm or so. I think one key mail cut off time is 6pm, so maybe that's when they scan outgoing mail.
 
Last edited:
No need. We have USPS pick up daily. We know our regular driver, his back-up, and the part time fill in guy. Most days the mail is exchanged from hand to hand. He gets a little extra compensation if we schedule the p/u, and we get a little more security by him coming up the driveway to the house instead of leaving our mail in our roadside mailbox (Where the thieving garbage collector is quick to snatch any priority mail packages he sees).
 
Yes I have this. There is no mail at my physical adress so I have a PO box. It is nice to know if I need to go to pick up the mail or there is just junk mail. It comes in very handy and is free also
 
I do. When I go on vacation I put my mail on hold. Once I did that it automatically set informed delivery. Don't really need it, just another email I have to delete.
 
TeTe said:
Surprised I haven't heard of this. I sell on eBay regularly and do USPS... Registered, insured, sig confirmation, etc. But never seen this
I have been doing this for a while now lol.
 
Some friends of my parents I believe have this. They travel a good bit and find it helpful, I've been told. I haven't talked to the husband myself about how he likes that post office service.
 
