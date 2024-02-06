Thoughts on adding email address and mobile number to logins

My natural instinct is I don't want more email or cell call/text spam, so I don't really give out this info, especially mobile #.



I had a credit card stolen in mail transit and the bad actor created online logins and put in his email address. I don't recall seeing an email saying I changed my email address in the login. Even if I did, I may have assumed that email was malware or something. I was able to take back the login, that I don't recall creating, but had a hard time putting my own email address in the login because the website wanted to verify I'm me by sending me a code to landline and mobile number was blank. If landline was disconnected, I'd be screwed. After editing my email address, it said it would verify by sending an email to both new and old email addresses, so bad guy knows I took the account back and might try to say it was a fraudulent email address change.



In another login, I had two factor authentication already setup via two separate email addresses, but when it came time to go thru all these extra steps to reactivate a stale account, even after entering codes from two factor emails, it insisted on a mobile number to be given, which doesn't make any sense because I never gave them one to begin with and any bad guy could then just give them their mobile number to receive a text code. I just abandoned that account.



I ordered something online and ever since every single day I get multiple emails from them and affiliated sellers. I should try to see about turning that off, but I want to know about sales.



Do you guys give your mobile number freely in logins?