any insect (roaches) experts here?

M

MARIJUANA

White Belt
Joined
Jul 13, 2014
Messages
123
Reaction score
0
Hey y'all, I have recently been having problems in my kitchen.
I work in a restaurant as a sous chef, and I have been noticing roaches appearing. Now I have been working here for 5 years and have never had problems with roaches, but recently the past 2 weeks I have been noticing a lot of them in the kitchen.
What can I do to get rid of them? My managers being a bitch and is making me get rid of the dirty little pests.
Is it worth to call the pest control? Or should I make poison and kill those fuckers myself?
 
I heard a guy recently got rid of his spider problem using hairspray and a lighter
You might wanna give that a shot
 
Sous chef you say?

Just baste it with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, some ginger, lemon peel & lightly toast them.

When life gives you lemons...
 
Nothing you can do. This will be your fate.

sD7Vtcu.gif
 
I'm pretty sure your manager is focused on the cost of doing something, and ignoring the cost of not doing something. I don't know shit about roaches other than it's easier to control a small infestation than it is a large one. You guys need to get on that ASAP.
 
Bring in rats so they can eat up all the roaches and problem solved
 
MARIJUANA said:
How long does that work? I'm thinking about getting it
Click to expand...

Depending on the infestation, I switched mine out every 30-45 days do some research & determine what kind you have as they make different formulas for different species etc.
 
Rinse out your GD beer bottles. You drunks.
 
MARIJUANA said:
My managers being a bitch and is making me get rid of the dirty little pests.
Click to expand...

lol yeah fuck that bitch wanting the restaurant's kitchen to be all sanitary and shit

But really you should tell her that it's the owner's responsibility to pay for an exterminator or something
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,024
Messages
56,024,119
Members
175,035
Latest member
username123anon

Share this page

Back
Top