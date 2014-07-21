any insect (roaches) experts here?

Hey y'all, I have recently been having problems in my kitchen.

I work in a restaurant as a sous chef, and I have been noticing roaches appearing. Now I have been working here for 5 years and have never had problems with roaches, but recently the past 2 weeks I have been noticing a lot of them in the kitchen.

What can I do to get rid of them? My managers being a bitch and is making me get rid of the dirty little pests.

Is it worth to call the pest control? Or should I make poison and kill those fuckers myself?