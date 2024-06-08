  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Any brand snobs in here?

ObsoleteSoul

ObsoleteSoul

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
17,127
Reaction score
5,838
Do you have a brand you absolutely have to buy in regards to a certain product? Say with shoes? Only Nikes or whatever?

Mine is dish soap. I refuse to buy anything other than Dawn. And clothes detergent has to be Tide. There are others, but that is the first one to spring to mind. Are any of you brand snobs too, my fellow Gayberrians?
 
Lol , not nowadays.

Once it had to be Levis .

My wife is more of a brand snob but that's more diet and taste related.

Only thing I can think I try to always buy is a brand of ketchup but that's a discount supermarket's own brand but I prefer the taste of it to any others , including Heinz.
 
Tone C said:
Lol , not nowadays.

Once it had to be Levis .

My wife is more of a brand snob but that's more diet and taste related.

Only thing I can think I try to always buy is a brand of ketchup but that's a discount supermarket's own brand but I prefer the taste of it to any others , including Heinz.
understandable.

I like cheap stuff as I’m a miser, but nothing works as close to Dawn imo, so I am snobby about it. Same with mayo too. That cheap shit is always garbage, so I have to go Hellman or Duke. Some shit I can’t skimp out on
 
No I go with what looks best on me, regardless of brand. And hopefully there on sale.
 
I have a handful of brands I'm strongly loyal to.

But it's not a "snob" thing, where "I have to have Brand X, so everyone can see me with Brand X." Or "I wouldn't be caught dead with Brand Z!"

It's just a case of knowing through experience that a particular company makes things that fit or handle the way I like, have reliable durability, good customer service, are socially responsible, whatever.
 
Notice how almost no one has "brand loyalty" for obscure, indie, small business, high quality, low marketing budget brands. Why? Because "brand loyalty" is just another way to say you got mindgamed by a large corporation's massive marketing budget, a fact which people are universally in denial about for ego reasons. "No no, it's the others who get influenced by marketing, never me!" Yeah, you, it's why they've got marketing & sales departments, it fucking works. There's also an inverse correlation between bang for your buck + quality and a company's marketing budget. Why? Because the money is going into marketing, not the product. The actual good brands you almost never hear of because the money is going into the product.
 
Tillamook dairy products. That's the only brand I'm a lemming for.

Just something about it.
 
Renard said:
Notice how almost no one has "brand loyalty" for obscure, indie, small business, high quality, low marketing budget brands. Why? Because "brand loyalty" is just another way to say you got mindgamed by a large corporation's massive marketing budget, a fact which people are universally in denial about for ego reasons. "No no, it's the others who get influenced by marketing, never me!" Yeah, you, it's why they've got marketing & sales departments, it fucking works. There's also an inverse correlation between bang for your buck + quality and a company's marketing budget. Why? Because the money is going into marketing, not the product. The actual good brands you almost never hear of because the money is going into the product.
Sometimes, this is true, but let me know something that works better than Dawn, and I’ll try it. Tried too many before, and never do they work as well. That is why I’m snobbish about it, not some marketing campaign, as I work in marketing, and know what’s up.
 
Moog-logo-D70CE62116-seeklogo.com.png
 
Other said:
Tillamook dairy products. That's the only brand I'm a lemming for.

Just something about it.
Damn good dairy products. I actually buy a lot of Publix brand dairy. It has the best bang for your buck, if you live in the southeast of the US. They have their own dairy plants, so it’s not a label swap of another brand.
 
Not so much a brand snob but when I find a shoe I like I stick with it. I went like a decade where all I wore was the Nike Air Max running shoes. Now the last 3-4 years all I wear is OnCloud running shoes. I just love how lightweight and breathable they are.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Damn good dairy products. I actually buy a lot of Publix brand dairy. It has the best bang for your buck, if you live in the southeast of the US. They have their own dairy plants, so it’s not a label swap of another brand.
Since you mentioned it, Publix would be another one. I shop there exclusively. Friendly, clean... it's the Chick-Fil-A of supermarkets. I get a lot of Publix Greenwise products. It would be difficult to get something other than Tillamook, but I'll try it.
 
llperez22 said:
Not so much a brand snob but when I find a shoe I like I stick with it. I went like a decade where all I wore was the Nike Air Max running shoes. Now the last 3-4 years all I wear is OnCloud running shoes. I just love how lightweight and breathable they are.
Yeah, don’t get caught up so much in the terminology. It’s a colloquial term I used because most people understand what it implies. Maybe I should have used a different term lol


Other said:
Since you mentioned it, Publix would be another one. I shop there exclusively. Friendly, clean... it's the Chick-Fil-A of supermarkets. I get a lot of Publix Greenwise products. It would be difficult to get something other than Tillamook, but I'll try it.
Yeah, if they weren’t so damn expensive for most products, I would shop there more. Used to work for them, and as a company, I respect them a lot. Never one layoff in their existence. That’s impressive as hell. Though steer away from the sour cream. Not sure how, but they drop the ball in that regard. Also, p4p best fried chicken/wings from a supermarket. Hands down.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Do you have a brand you absolutely have to buy in regards to a certain product? Say with shoes? Only Nikes or whatever?

Mine is dish soap. I refuse to buy anything other than Dawn. And clothes detergent has to be Tide. There are others, but that is the first one to spring to mind. Are any of you brand snobs too, my fellow Gayberrians?
HOLY FUCKING DEJA VU...

Today is grocery day and my wife LITERALLY just said the same thing about BOTH of those brands!

Any clothes or dish detergent other than Tide or Dawn leave her skin feeling itchy & she refuses to them.
 
zuffazombee said:
HOLY FUCKING DEJA VU...

Today is grocery day and my wife LITERALLY just said the same thing about BOTH of those brands!

Any clothes or dish detergent other than Tide or Dawn leave her skin feeling itchy & she refuses to them.
Sounds like a keeper!

I have to get sensitive skin stuff from tide, as I get itchy too. Shitty genetics I guess
 
