Any brand snobs in here?

Notice how almost no one has "brand loyalty" for obscure, indie, small business, high quality, low marketing budget brands. Why? Because "brand loyalty" is just another way to say you got mindgamed by a large corporation's massive marketing budget, a fact which people are universally in denial about for ego reasons. "No no, it's the others who get influenced by marketing, never me!" Yeah, you, it's why they've got marketing & sales departments, it fucking works. There's also an inverse correlation between bang for your buck + quality and a company's marketing budget. Why? Because the money is going into marketing, not the product. The actual good brands you almost never hear of because the money is going into the product.