Any brand snobs in here?

Do you have a brand you absolutely have to buy in regards to a certain product? Say with shoes? Only Nikes or whatever?
Mine is dish soap. I refuse to buy anything other than Dawn. And clothes detergent has to be Tide. There are others, but that is the first one to spring to mind. Are any of you brand snobs too, my fellow Gayberrians?
