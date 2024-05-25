Economy Another woke DEI Executive WRECKS Her Company's Stock

these DEI cult bots are proving extremely damaging to the economy. Young radical communists have a "burn it all down" mentality to the begin with, but putting them in charge of major public companies is getting close to putting woke generals in charge of nukes. They're not stupid by any means, but good God do they suffer from extremely damaging tunnel vision when it comes to their psychotic ideology.

These people need to be stopped before they cause some long term damage


 
The CEO is in charge of making the corporation relevant. Not damaging the brand.

Huh.
 
wikety wokety woke.
Wokety wokey woke

wigity wokey wokey woke!!!!

giphy.gif
 
Kind of strange article.

She mentioned trying a few new menu items and possibly raising prices in some markets.

I'm guessing the stock price was tied to the potential price increases. Not seeing the "woke" in this one.
 
Well, only old people eat at cracker barrel. They tried to get the youth by bowing to the alphabet people, but that won't do anything but piss off existing consumers. Not every chain will be successful forever.
 
sanguinius said:
Well, only old people eat at cracker barrel. They tried to get the youth by bowing to the alphabet people, but that won't do anything but piss off existing consumers. Not every chain will be successful forever.
I can't remember where I saw it, but someone predicted there will be no walk in, sit down dining restaurants by 2030. I think they might be right.
 
