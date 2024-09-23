Another thought experiment: overcoming size discrepancy

Let's pick the best MMA fighter (current or past) of the lowest weight classes.
For me, it's Mighty Mouse.
You can pick whoever you want, even up to 145 (Aldo, Volk, BJ Penn, Topuria...). In his prime, obviously.

And think about how bigger a BOXER would need to be for a MMA fight between the two being a coin toss, or having the boxer as a heavy favorite.

Then, do the opposite with the best lightweight boxer. I'd pick prime Pretty Boy Floyd at 135 for defensive mastery but you can go with prime Pacquiao, Duran, De la Hoya or whoever you prefer. Again, in his prime.

IMO, although the boxer would be MUCH more fucked in MMA rules, he could overcome a greater size discrepancy in a boxing match.

I'd pick 135 Floyd as a slight favorite over any 185 (prime AS, Adesanya, Strickland...) in a boxing match
Only against LHWs he wouldn't stand a chance, from my view, and most probably leave the ring on a stretcher.

On the other hand, I find very difficult to imagine DJ close the void (wink, wink) to implement any of his skillsets against a 175 Bivol or Ward in the cage.

Thoughts?
 
I haven't watched the fight in years but I recall DJ causing problems for Cruz in the standup until Cruz manhandled him with his wrestling.
 
🤣🤣😂 135 Floyd vs 200 pound Anderson, Strickland, Vitor. Good joke.
 
MVP would destroy Mike Perry in MMA.


But in BKFC with his kicks taken away, he lost.

So your saying a smaller boxer can force their boxing on fighters who have tons more weapons and have no problems? Cos they would have no problem reading flying knees and question mark kicks, and feinting for takedowns or just takedowns in general?
 
HHJ said:
MVP would destroy Mike Perry in MMA.


But in BKFC with his kicks taken away, he lost.

So your saying a smaller boxer can force their boxing on fighters who have tons more weapons and have no problems? Cos they would have no problem reading flying knees and question mark kicks, and feinting for takedowns or just takedowns in general?
No he said 135 pound Floyd would beat Prime Anderson Silva and Sean Strickland in a boxing fight. Sean got like 7 inches on him and 60 pounds after dehydration.

Floyd is so tiny I personally would kick his ass. He only got hands. He is no Canelo. He never had power. Defensive decision machine limited to hands at 140 pound matches. Everyone in the UFC woul beat him in a open rules fight. Every single athlete.
 
Logan Paul v Floyd is decent evidence that Floyd can't hurt anyone north of 180lb id say (Logan was bigger but also a worse boxer than most MMA fighters you mentioned). I suspect some of the guys with decent offense could overwhelm Floyd but idk
 
Trabaho said:
No he said 135 pound Floyd would beat Prime Anderson Silva and Sean Strickland in a boxing fight. Sean got like 7 inches on him and 60 pounds after dehydration.

Floyd is so tiny I personally would kick his ass. He only got hands. He is no Canelo. He never had power. Defensive decision machine limited to hands at 140 pound matches. Everyone in the UFC woul beat him in a open rules fight. Every single athlete.
Gotcha. Thanks for the clarification.

Weight classes for a reason and all that.
 
MM submits 200+ pound black belts. I assure you, he'd have no trouble submitting a 175 pound boxer.
 
blaseblase said:
I haven't watched the fight in years but I recall DJ causing problems for Cruz in the standup until Cruz manhandled him with his wrestling.
But Cruz isn't a boxer. His original martial art was wrestling.
 
Rubios said:
Lol wut.
Floyd was like 44, won every single round and carried LP to finish the 8th.
He wasn't even dominant. He landed 1 good punch. When Logan, who is a shit boxer technically, charged at Floy he couldn't stop him. In his prime at 135 140 or what he fought at, in boxing, he was dominant. But that is 135 boxing only.
If he can't toy with Logan who is a bum in terms of boxing, what makes you think Sean wouldn't anhiliate him. It took him 10 rounds to finish Conor when Conor was a feathwerwieght.
 
laleggenda27 said:
MM submits 200+ pound black belts. I assure you, he'd have no trouble submitting a 175 pound boxer.
Sure, sure, if MM gets to hold a leg against Bivol, Ward... it's over.
And against a heavyweight.

My point is: would he be able to close the distance and get that hold against top of the elite boxing footwork and... you know, punches?
 
Floyd is a boxing genius. But he can't overcome 8 weight categories vs mma fighters who are 7 inches taller than him.
Especially today he is 47. Let alone do something vs the grappling and kicks where it's a different sport.
 
Rubios said:
Sure, sure, if MM gets to hold a leg against Bivol, Ward... it's over.
And against a heavyweight.

My point is: would he be able to close the distance and get that hold against top of the elite boxing footwork and... you know, punches?
That experiment won't happen. How do you test it. No 135er will go vs HWs in a full fight. Some 260 boxing champ is not gonna try to knock out a 135 pound mma fighter. I guess people who trained grappling and boxing at a high level can answer this better.
 
Stupid Hypothetical thread.. I am out.
 
HHJ said:
MVP would destroy Mike Perry in MMA.


But in BKFC with his kicks taken away, he lost.

So your saying a smaller boxer can force their boxing on fighters who have tons more weapons and have no problems? Cos they would have no problem reading flying knees and question mark kicks, and feinting for takedowns or just takedowns in general?
I watched every single second of the Boxing fight between Jake Paul and Mike Perry. The entire time, Perry convinced me that he had forgotten every single thing that he learned over the past 10 years.

To make matters worse, I watched a few of the press conferences for it. In one of them, Michael Perry said that his jabs are sharp and powerful.

Mike Perry: My jab is mad nice.

That's an exact quote from Perry (when he was in the press conference). At the time, he insisted that his jabs were awesome.
 
