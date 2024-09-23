Another thought experiment: overcoming size discrepancy

Let's pick the best MMA fighter (current or past) of the lowest weight classes.

For me, it's Mighty Mouse.

You can pick whoever you want, even up to 145 (Aldo, Volk, BJ Penn, Topuria...). In his prime, obviously.



And think about how bigger a BOXER would need to be for a MMA fight between the two being a coin toss, or having the boxer as a heavy favorite.



Then, do the opposite with the best lightweight boxer. I'd pick prime Pretty Boy Floyd at 135 for defensive mastery but you can go with prime Pacquiao, Duran, De la Hoya or whoever you prefer. Again, in his prime.



IMO, although the boxer would be MUCH more fucked in MMA rules, he could overcome a greater size discrepancy in a boxing match.



I'd pick 135 Floyd as a slight favorite over any 185 (prime AS, Adesanya, Strickland...) in a boxing match

Only against LHWs he wouldn't stand a chance, from my view, and most probably leave the ring on a stretcher.



On the other hand, I find very difficult to imagine DJ close the void (wink, wink) to implement any of his skillsets against a 175 Bivol or Ward in the cage.



Thoughts?