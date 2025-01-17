  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Best (not greatest) of all time at their peaks by weight class

This peak window could be a title reign, a long lasting prime or just an amazing year.
Who's the boxer that you think, at his best, no one ever -at his best- should be a favorite against.

I'd say prime, focused Lennox Lewis vs any HW.

90s to early 2000s Roy Jones Jr.

Floyd, especially below welter in the "Pretty Boy" days.

Maybe it's too soon, but Inoue.


Who are yours?

Kovalev's Man Bag said:
How many guys with Lewis' combination of size & skill have they fought? He's significantly bigger than both, taller, longer and has fight ending power that they don't possess.
Geez, you'd think that after Usyk cleaned house people would stop overestimating oversized heavyweights. Both Ali and Holmes were more ideally built for the division, Lewis was great but he fought like he had concrete in his boots. He never faced anybody of the Caliber of Ali or Holmes.
 
