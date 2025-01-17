Best (not greatest) of all time at their peaks by weight class

This peak window could be a title reign, a long lasting prime or just an amazing year.

Who's the boxer that you think, at his best, no one ever -at his best- should be a favorite against.



I'd say prime, focused Lennox Lewis vs any HW.



90s to early 2000s Roy Jones Jr.



Floyd, especially below welter in the "Pretty Boy" days.



Maybe it's too soon, but Inoue.





Who are yours?



