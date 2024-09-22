Birmingham 5 Points South shooting that killed 4 may have been murder-for-hire; more than 100 shots fired Four people were killed and at least 18 people were injured in a shooting outside a hookah lounge.

22 people shot in total, 4 are dead and 18 wounded.A shooter fired on a group of people outside of a hookah and cigar lounge in Birmingham’s Five Points South area last night. Police say it was not random, and stemmed from a previous isolated incident of some sort.Let us all gather for the Thoughts and Prayers ritual.Edit: it sounds like there were multiple shooters. A car pulled up, multiple shooters got out and opened fire before speeding away. Police are saying it’s possibly a murder-for-hire scheme of some sort.