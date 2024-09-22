Crime Another mass shooting: Birmingham, AL

22 people shot in total, 4 are dead and 18 wounded.
A shooter fired on a group of people outside of a hookah and cigar lounge in Birmingham’s Five Points South area last night. Police say it was not random, and stemmed from a previous isolated incident of some sort.


Let us all gather for the Thoughts and Prayers ritual.


Edit: it sounds like there were multiple shooters. A car pulled up, multiple shooters got out and opened fire before speeding away. Police are saying it’s possibly a murder-for-hire scheme of some sort.

Birmingham 5 Points South shooting that killed 4 may have been murder-for-hire; more than 100 shots fired

Four people were killed and at least 18 people were injured in a shooting outside a hookah lounge.
such a shame.

thoughts and prayers.
 
  • Multiple shooters opened fire just after 11 p.m. on Saturday
  • No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday

Sounds gang related. Bastards don’t care how many innocent people they hit
 
HockeyBjj said:
  • Multiple shooters opened fire just after 11 p.m. on Saturday
  • No suspects are in custody as of early Sunday

Sounds gang related. Bastards don’t care how many innocent people they hit
Thanks for adding that it was multiple shooters, I just saw that. Police are saying it could be a murder-for-hire thing. I’ll update the OP.
 
The police say they used glock switches. The culture celebrates this.

 
I've never been in a hookah lounge but if Bar Rescue is to believed they're pretty sketchy.
Rival bar situation?
 
