fortheo said: I'd be fine without another petroski fight to be honest. Click to expand...

Yep, they're feeding Petroski some lesser grapplers again.Given how Budka looked in his debut against Almeida I don't see how he wins here. Actual chance Andre does him like he did Maximov if he shoots too.Silver lining is they're using him to get rid of the bottom of the MW div. Budka is more talented than Fremd, but I don't think he's ready to make a splash in the UFC right now.