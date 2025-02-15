UFC FN 251 underdog pick of the night

In almost every card an underdog beats the odds to pull up an upset. If you had to pick one underdog to beat the odds which would it be?
Last card I picked Strickland, I was very wrong, he was my last minute decision as the odds changed and I lost my dog. That said my first choice that I was confident on before she became a favourite was Suarez, and she lost so I’m comfortable knowing I was just wrong. I’m not 3-1 in this years underdog pick.
This card I’m going with Khaos Williams. He is a dangerous well established fighter who is well over 50/50 in the UFC but no great wins. Bonfim is a talented up and comer not many ufc wins or big ones. He also wins via sub and Khaos hadn’t been subbed which previous led to Bonfim gassing out. Hopefully he has learned how to conserve his energy better, but my upset pick is Khaos.
Who have you got?
- Jared Cannonier +170 vs. Gregory Rodrigues -205
- Calvin Kattar +310 vs. Youssef Zalal -395
- Dylan Budka +250 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan -310
- Ismael Bonfim -160 vs. Nazim Sadykhov +135
- Andre Petroski +180 vs. Rodolfo Vieira -220
- Jose Delgado -230 vs. Connor Matthews +190
- Angela Hill -125 vs. Ketlen Souza +105
- Jared Gordon -260 vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev +195
- Jesus Aguilar +285 vs. Rafael Estevam -360
- Gabriel Bonfim -220 vs. Khaos Williams +180
- Vince Morales +195 vs. Elijah Smith -240
- Don'Tale Mayes +165 vs. Valter Walker -200
- Julia Avila +340 vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti -440
