UFC FN 251 underdog pick of the night

Jared Cannonier +170 vs. Gregory Rodrigues -205

Calvin Kattar +310 vs. Youssef Zalal -395

Dylan Budka +250 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan -310

Ismael Bonfim -160 vs. Nazim Sadykhov +135

Andre Petroski +180 vs. Rodolfo Vieira -220

Jose Delgado -230 vs. Connor Matthews +190

Angela Hill -125 vs. Ketlen Souza +105

Jared Gordon -260 vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev +195

Jesus Aguilar +285 vs. Rafael Estevam -360

Gabriel Bonfim -220 vs. Khaos Williams +180

Vince Morales +195 vs. Elijah Smith -240

Don'Tale Mayes +165 vs. Valter Walker -200

Julia Avila +340 vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti -440

In almost every card an underdog beats the odds to pull up an upset. If you had to pick one underdog to beat the odds which would it be?Last card I picked Strickland, I was very wrong, he was my last minute decision as the odds changed and I lost my dog. That said my first choice that I was confident on before she became a favourite was Suarez, and she lost so I’m comfortable knowing I was just wrong. I’m not 3-1 in this years underdog pick.This card I’m going with Khaos Williams. He is a dangerous well established fighter who is well over 50/50 in the UFC but no great wins. Bonfim is a talented up and comer not many ufc wins or big ones. He also wins via sub and Khaos hadn’t been subbed which previous led to Bonfim gassing out. Hopefully he has learned how to conserve his energy better, but my upset pick is Khaos.Who have you got?