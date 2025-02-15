  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC FN 251 underdog pick of the night

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
608
Reaction score
170
In almost every card an underdog beats the odds to pull up an upset. If you had to pick one underdog to beat the odds which would it be?

  • Jared Cannonier +170 vs. Gregory Rodrigues -205
  • Calvin Kattar +310 vs. Youssef Zalal -395
  • Dylan Budka +250 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan -310
  • Ismael Bonfim -160 vs. Nazim Sadykhov +135
  • Andre Petroski +180 vs. Rodolfo Vieira -220
  • Jose Delgado -230 vs. Connor Matthews +190
  • Angela Hill -125 vs. Ketlen Souza +105
  • Jared Gordon -260 vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev +195
  • Jesus Aguilar +285 vs. Rafael Estevam -360
  • Gabriel Bonfim -220 vs. Khaos Williams +180
  • Vince Morales +195 vs. Elijah Smith -240
  • Don'Tale Mayes +165 vs. Valter Walker -200
  • Julia Avila +340 vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti -440

Last card I picked Strickland, I was very wrong, he was my last minute decision as the odds changed and I lost my dog. That said my first choice that I was confident on before she became a favourite was Suarez, and she lost so I’m comfortable knowing I was just wrong. I’m not 3-1 in this years underdog pick.

This card I’m going with Khaos Williams. He is a dangerous well established fighter who is well over 50/50 in the UFC but no great wins. Bonfim is a talented up and comer not many ufc wins or big ones. He also wins via sub and Khaos hadn’t been subbed which previous led to Bonfim gassing out. Hopefully he has learned how to conserve his energy better, but my upset pick is Khaos.

Who have you got?
 
Mayes or Petroski are my two picks.

Walker already dropped a fight to one of the worst HWs on the roster in his debut, and beating a one dimensional Tafa doesn't tell me much.

Mayes has been in there with much better, tougher fighters and hasn't been finished since 2020 or something like that, so I could see him being too togh for someone as flawed and raw as Valter.

Petroski lean is mostly based on Rodolfo's fight with Brundage, who I view as a lesser Andre in every facet. Vieira got dropped in that one so I wouldn't be surprised if Prtroski caught him after stuffing his takedowns.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC Fight Night 251: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Official Weigh-in: Fri 2/14 at 12 pm ET
Replies
12
Views
239
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
D
UFC 312 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
27
Views
388
doozer
D
D
Fights to Make After UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree
Replies
3
Views
509
Koala
Koala
D
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,464
Messages
56,899,491
Members
175,452
Latest member
alvarosamaniego

Share this page

Back
Top