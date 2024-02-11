MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,227
- Reaction score
- 23,587
Karl Rove was recently asked what he thought about the rightwing theory that Michelle Obama is going to replace Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee. Rove rubbished it; saying that Michelle has clearly stated she does not want to get involved in politics. Didn't even want Obama to get into it.
----
From Fox Business (video interview with Rove)
As President Biden's gaffes increase and his popularity plummets, banter has repeatedly surfaced about former first lady Michelle Obama serving as a last-minute replacement for the struggling Democratic incumbent at the Democratic National Convention.
However, one longtime Republican figure strongly dismissed such claims out of hand, while at the same time suggesting Biden may not ultimately be the party's pick for the general election.
Former George W. Bush Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove told FOX Business the speculation about Michelle Obama ignores the former first lady's purported disdain for the political world.
"No — look, she hates politics. Read her autobiography," Rove told "Varney & Co." "She didn't want her husband to run for the [Illinois] State Senate. She didn't want him to run for the presidency. She's not a political animal."
"People would say that's Barack trying to get a third term as president and they wouldn't go for it," he argued. Former President Obama, he said, is a "smart guy" who would understand that.
"This is a weird obsession of the conspiratorial right — and it's just lunacy, pure lunacy," Rove said.
Rove recalled that in 2020, he had to quell Republican theories about Biden being supplanted by then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with Michelle Obama as his running mate.
"Starting with the fact she hates politics, period. She loves the life that she's got," he argued.
---
Ofcourse Vivek is pushing this weird rightwing CT, saying it is likely the Dems will put Michelle forward.
Video interview from Fox
----
'She hates politics': Rove calls out theorists who see Michelle Obama replacing Biden
Fox News contributor Karl Rove, a former top member of then-President George W. Bush's administration, sounded off on Michelle Obama's political prospects.
---
Ofcourse Vivek is pushing this weird rightwing CT, saying it is likely the Dems will put Michelle forward.
Vivek Ramaswamy says Dems will replace Biden with Michelle Obama after damning special counsel report
Vivek Ramaswamy says Dems will replace Biden with Michelle Obama after damning special counsel report
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doubled down on his theory that Democrats will swap out President Biden with Michelle Obama following the release of the special counselR…
Video interview from Fox
The Democratic Party has lost their use for Biden as a puppet: Vivek Ramaswamy
Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses President Biden saying his 'memory is fine' during an address to the nation on 'Fox News @ Night.'
