ALONE - History Channel

Labrador, Canada. Lots of polar bears there.I do not get History Chanel on YouTube TV, I need to catch up on the last two seasons. Where are they this year, somewhere cold and in Canada?
Do you like Naked and Afraid? The current XL that's been airing has been really good. It's previous contestants and some are in for 60 days rather than 21. It isn't a different group of people every week.I love that show.
I watched a few episodes of naked and afraid, but I haven’t watched an entire season yet.Do you like Naked and Afraid? The current XL that's been airing has been really good. It's previous contestants and some are in for 60 days rather than 21. It isn't a different group of people every week.
I'd definitely recommend the one that's airing at the moment, normally it's one couple per episode. This is the same contestants all season and way longer. You're outdoorsy, you should give it a bash!I watched a few episodes of naked and afraid, but I haven’t watched an entire season yet.
It's easily Roland. Between, Rockhouse, the porcupine and his meat well, he's easily a better contestant than Jordan, who was second bestJordan.
I don’t have cable (for 10 years now) so I will see it once it’s available on Prime.I'd definitely recommend the one that's airing at the moment, normally it's one couple per episode. This is the same contestants all season and way longer. You're outdoorsy, you should give it a bash!
Do you like Naked and Afraid? The current XL that's been airing has been really good. It's previous contestants and some are in for 60 days rather than 21. It isn't a different group of people every week.
But then they wouldn't be getting all the creapy crawlies in their crevices which is half the fun! Stphen a guy who's been on it 5 times now got a leach stuck on his penis which he had to burn off.Tried to watch it, just got annoyed with all the blurries. Why make a show where the gimmick is nudity, only to pay someone to blur everything out. Just let them wear scant clothing.
Alone's great. Only true 'reality' show.