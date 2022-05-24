ALONE - History Channel

AtomicPanther said: Tried to watch it, just got annoyed with all the blurries. Why make a show where the gimmick is nudity, only to pay someone to blur everything out. Just let them wear scant clothing.



Alone's great. Only true 'reality' show. Click to expand...

But then they wouldn't be getting all the creapy crawlies in their crevices which is half the fun! Stphen a guy who's been on it 5 times now got a leach stuck on his penis which he had to burn off.This season is brilliant because it's the same people all season so you get to know them and because they've done it before they're real experts. Not one couple every week. It's the most brutal though, The Amazon is not forgiving.