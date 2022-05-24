ALONE - History Channel

Oh awesome!!! The current Naked and Afraid XL has been brilliant so far.

Love them both, Alone more so though.
 
I do not get History Chanel on YouTube TV, I need to catch up on the last two seasons. Where are they this year, somewhere cold and in Canada?
 
Labrador, Canada. Lots of polar bears there.

I'm so excited.
 
Do you like Naked and Afraid? The current XL that's been airing has been really good. It's previous contestants and some are in for 60 days rather than 21. It isn't a different group of people every week.
 
I watched a few episodes of naked and afraid, but I haven’t watched an entire season yet.
 
I'd definitely recommend the one that's airing at the moment, normally it's one couple per episode. This is the same contestants all season and way longer. You're outdoorsy, you should give it a bash!
 
I don’t have cable (for 10 years now) so I will see it once it’s available on Prime.
 
Watched my 1st season last year. Decent. Will watch this season too. Cheers for heads up.
 
I would bet it's 96% nothing happening
 
Tried to watch it, just got annoyed with all the blurries. Why make a show where the gimmick is nudity, only to pay someone to blur everything out. Just let them wear scant clothing.

Alone's great. Only true 'reality' show.
 
Alone's great. Only true 'reality' show.
But then they wouldn't be getting all the creapy crawlies in their crevices which is half the fun! Stphen a guy who's been on it 5 times now got a leach stuck on his penis which he had to burn off.

This season is brilliant because it's the same people all season so you get to know them and because they've done it before they're real experts. Not one couple every week. It's the most brutal though, The Amazon is not forgiving.
 
