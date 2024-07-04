  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Allegations of (redacted) a 13 year have been refiled against Trump

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,182
Reaction score
25,227

Rape Allegations Refiled Against Trump

MANHATTAN (CN) – A woman who says Donald Trump raped her at a private sex party when she was 13 years old refiled a lawsuit against him Friday, two weeks after voluntarily dismissing a suit based on the same claims. The new complaint, filed in the federal court in Manhattan, restates...
www.courthousenews.com www.courthousenews.com
In other news the Supreme Court just made having sex with a 13 year old legal.
The new Epstein Docs dropped and Trump is all over them. No wonder he said in his interview he would not release them. Also Trump was on the plane 7 times which is weird because all his Lickspittles told me Trump was never on the plane.
Then you have Trump admitting walking in on teenage girls dressing rooms just to see them naked.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Lol, that's the one from Hillary dated 5 weeks before the 2016 election. We still have another couple months before dems go back to the well of 30 year old fake gang rape accusations, then the nutjob disappears when it doesn't help the party anymore and cash in on their book deal and merch shop.




iu
 
kflo said:
www.independent.co.uk

Former Miss Arizona says Donald Trump used to 'stroll in' to see naked women in dressing room

Mr Trump said on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2005 that he could ‘get away’ with walking into the dressing room to ‘inspect’ beautiful women
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
You know they’re standing there with no clothes. Is everybody OK? And you see these incredible looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that.”
Click to expand...
He says he did this stuff. A bunch of people said he did this stuff. He’s on the Epstein records. He’s on video being chummy with him.

All fake news. Man’s innocent
 
Blayt7hh said:
He says he did this stuff. A bunch of people said he did this stuff. He’s on the Epstein records. He’s on video being chummy with him.

All fake news. Man’s innocent
Click to expand...
Lol.

He praised the fuck out of him in an interview saying they'd been friends for 15 years, that they shared a bond over loving beautiful women and that Epstein liked them young. Then did his normal after he got caught saying they hadn't been in contact for years. Whether he screwed children or not, he definitely knew Epstein was.
 
For the side that screams about Epstein the most, they pretty much ignore all the ties Trump has to him. If Biden had pictures of him being buddy buddy with Epstein, they would be on Fox News non stop. If there were logs of Biden calling him? Holy shit they probably would nut live on air.
 
kflo said:
www.independent.co.uk

Former Miss Arizona says Donald Trump used to 'stroll in' to see naked women in dressing room

Mr Trump said on Howard Stern’s radio show in 2005 that he could ‘get away’ with walking into the dressing room to ‘inspect’ beautiful women
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
You know they’re standing there with no clothes. Is everybody OK? And you see these incredible looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that.”
Click to expand...
Man likes pussy.
Why are we upset?
 
filthybliss said:
Trump is a pervert, nonetheless. But keep debating if he's a pedo or not.
Click to expand...
It’s almost like those are two different things that lefties are trying to conflate…
helltoupee said:
It's not difficult to find with a simple Google search. Something like 4 or 5 Ms. Teen USA contestants complained that Trump would routinely just saunter in to their dressing rooms while they were getting ready, even quoting Trump as saying "nothing to worry about ladies, I've seen it all before".
Click to expand...
So @44nutman is full of shit and we don’t have a quote from Trump as he claims?
 
Blayt7hh said:
So you’re saying he walked in the DRESSING ROOM expecting them to be fully clothed? Stop wasting everyone’s time. You’re only insulting your own intelligence.

And we are considering her a teen because of the eightTEEN part. It isn’t also lost on any us that you’re choosing to ignore the part of the testimony that there were legally underage girls in there as young as 15. The depths you guys will sink to defend this man is astonishing.

For the record, it’s fucking disgusting that he did this even if we were to agree to suspend our disbelief like you and pretend they were all 18 and meeting the legal standard. I middle aged man invading the privacy of those super young and vulnerable women like that. Jesus dude.
Click to expand...
Dude, @44nutman made a claim and I asked for proof of the claim… so far, y’all haven’t provided any proof that Trump said what he was claimed to have said.

<{vega}>
 
PhitePhan said:
It’s almost like those are two different things that lefties are trying to conflate…

So @44nutman is full of shit and we don’t have a quote from Trump as he claims?
Click to expand...
Two different things sure, I don't really care but it seems pretty pointless to keep banging your head over defending him for just being a "pervert" that "jokes" about banging his daughter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Gang rape of a tourist in India highlights its struggle to curb sexual violence against women
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
5K
spamking
spamking

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,253
Messages
55,811,185
Members
174,941
Latest member
prime_lobov

Share this page

Back
Top