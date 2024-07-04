44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
Rape Allegations Refiled Against Trump
MANHATTAN (CN) – A woman who says Donald Trump raped her at a private sex party when she was 13 years old refiled a lawsuit against him Friday, two weeks after voluntarily dismissing a suit based on the same claims. The new complaint, filed in the federal court in Manhattan, restates...
www.courthousenews.com
The new Epstein Docs dropped and Trump is all over them. No wonder he said in his interview he would not release them. Also Trump was on the plane 7 times which is weird because all his Lickspittles told me Trump was never on the plane.
Then you have Trump admitting walking in on teenage girls dressing rooms just to see them naked.
Last edited by a moderator: