All Time GOAT poll

I'll repeat myself:



GSP is the GOAT,



26-2 in MMA, 20-2 in the UFC,

Avenged both loses,

Holds record for the most UFC title wins (13),

Tied first for the most UFC title fights (15),

Tied second for the most UFC wins (20),

Tied third for the most consecutive UFC title defenses (9),

Most UFC title defenses in Welter Weight history (9),

Two division champion,

Did not lose a round between 2007 (Matt Serra) and 2011 (Jake Shields),

Second for the most consecutive rounds won (33),

Won first belt in 2006, last belt in 2018, on top for 12 years,

Never failed a drug test.

Retired on top.



Want more?



Most wins by 50-45 decisions in UFC history (12)

Most takedowns landed in UFC History (90)

Most strikes landed in UFC history (2591)

Most sig. strikes landed in UFC WW History (1254)

3rd highest Sig. Strikes defense in UFC history (73.1%)

3rd highest TD accuracy in UFC History (73.8%) - 1st among wrestlers since the two in front of him are strikers (Robbie and Taleb)



Anyone who disagrees with GSP being the GOAT, disagrees with facts.