All Time GOAT poll

With GSP retired now, who do you think is the all time greatest at this time?


GSP





Fedor





Anderson Silva




Jon Jones






Mighty Mouse




Aldo






If your selection for the greatest fighter of all time is not in the poll, feel free to vote for other explain why.
 
St Pierre. Cleaned out his division several times... Then moved up and beat a guy with the most UFC wins to be 185 champ... Champ-Champ... GOAT... #Hespect
 
I kind of soured a little bit on GSP when he went after Bisping
Just seems like he took the easiest path, and I always thought he was cute concerned about his legacy which meant he ended up almost picking fights he knew he could win or playing it safe
 
Kung Fu Tze said:
St Pierre. Cleaned out his division several times... Then moved up and beat a guy with the most UFC wins to be 185 champ... Champ-Champ... GOAT... #Hespect
Just imagine if Mighty Mouse weighed 155 or 170 pounds
 
That is obviously Fedor. The gap down to Anderson is quite big.
 
Aldo deserves a mention

edit:
The GOAT is Fedor.
Everyone should know that.

Most gifted and talented
Jon Jones

Most creative, unpredictable and unreal
Silva

Most disiplined and smartest
GSP
 
I'll repeat myself:

GSP is the GOAT,

26-2 in MMA, 20-2 in the UFC,
Avenged both loses,
Holds record for the most UFC title wins (13),
Tied first for the most UFC title fights (15),
Tied second for the most UFC wins (20),
Tied third for the most consecutive UFC title defenses (9),
Most UFC title defenses in Welter Weight history (9),
Two division champion,
Did not lose a round between 2007 (Matt Serra) and 2011 (Jake Shields),
Second for the most consecutive rounds won (33),
Won first belt in 2006, last belt in 2018, on top for 12 years,
Never failed a drug test.
Retired on top.

Want more?

Most wins by 50-45 decisions in UFC history (12)
Most takedowns landed in UFC History (90)
Most strikes landed in UFC history (2591)
Most sig. strikes landed in UFC WW History (1254)
3rd highest Sig. Strikes defense in UFC history (73.1%)
3rd highest TD accuracy in UFC History (73.8%) - 1st among wrestlers since the two in front of him are strikers (Robbie and Taleb)

Anyone who disagrees with GSP being the GOAT, disagrees with facts.
 
Tachycardia said:
I kind of soured a little bit on GSP when he went after Bisping
Just seems like he took the easiest path, and I always thought he was cute concerned about his legacy which meant he ended up almost picking fights he knew he could win or playing it safe
That's why I like Fedor cause now-adays he plays it dangerous as fuck
 
Da - Flow said:
On paper he looks great but GSP was the most boring champ in ufc history.
It’s a sport

Winning is winning and dominating is dominating.

You don’t get extra goat status for “flare”
 
Da - Flow said:
On paper he looks great but GSP was the most boring champ in ufc history.
Even if that were objectively true (and it isn't), his resume speaks for itself. Unlike Fedor and Anderson, virtually every fight GSP had in the UFC/Pride was a top 10 fight...and he won 95% of them
 
