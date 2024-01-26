News Aljamain Sterling beat Chase Hooper in a grappling match

Maybe Aljo is big enough for featherweight. I have no idea of Chase’s wrestling pedigree though, I know casual confirmed, so maybe 🤔
 
usernamee said:
I wonder what kind of bags the oil fucks are giving these guys for coming out there to roll

Aljo is lowkey competing a shit ton in wrestling and grappling the last couple of years
Probably bigger than dem bags under Paulie’s eyes I’d reckon.
 
He made history? So did I when I took a shit this morning I guess
 
Spath said:
Even though Aljo fights (fought?) at BW he’s huge for the division and diets/cuts down a lot. Hooper has put on some size as he moved to LW but I don’t think there was much of a weight difference here.

Both crafty grapplers, hespect.
Aljo said that he cuts from 170
 
Oh man, no buzz at all for that one on here. I might catch the vod; I'm sure it must've been an interesting match.
 
