By split decision, I don’t think I’ve seen this getting shared here.
Probably bigger than dem bags under Paulie’s eyes I’d reckon.I wonder what kind of bags the oil fucks are giving these guys for coming out there to roll
Aljo is lowkey competing a shit ton in wrestling and grappling the last couple of years
Hooper sucke
I haven’t watched the match tbh, but apparently it was a close callWas it really a split decision? How did you score it? Some of it sounds like Hooper won?
When you just have have to meet your thread quota for the day and it's about Aljo.I haven’t watched the match tbh, but apparently it was a close call
Sterling said he permanently moved up to 145Even though Aljo fights (fought?) at BW he’s huge for the division and diets/cuts down a lot.
Even though Aljo fights (fought?) at BW he's huge for the division and diets/cuts down a lot. Hooper has put on some size as he moved to LW but I don't think there was much of a weight difference here.
Both crafty grapplers, hespect.