Volkanovski is his own worst enemy and his decision making has expedited his downfall. He's far too nice and doesn't finish enough fights to get the respect his skill and resume has earned. I'll always appreciate Volkanovski as a fighter and a person. Pure class and greatness, at his apex. Father time is undefeated, especially at the lower weight classes. Hopefully he takes some time off and gets some big fights in the future, makes some good money and rides off into the sunset with purpose in the next chapter of his life.