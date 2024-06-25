  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alexander Volkanovski Offered to Step up on Short Notice at UFC 303

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
88,588
Reaction score
132,951
09042022-alexander-volkanovski-ufc-273-GettyImages-1390586627_0.jpg


Alexander Volkanovski seemingly can’t pass on an opportunity to save an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on short notice.

www.sherdog.com

Alexander Volkanovski Offered to Step up on Short Notice at UFC 303

Alexander Volkanovski seemingly can’t pass on an opportunity to save an Ultimate Fighting Championship card on short notice.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Volkanovski revealed that he recently offered to step up to save the upcoming UFC 303 card. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were originally scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas before “Notorious” pulled out due to a broken toe. Rumors of the fight potentially falling off were afloat a week before it became official. Volkanovski was prompt to raise his hand for a short-notice UFC 303 matchup as soon as he heard those rumors.

“A lot happened with this card, obviously Conor McGregor was meant to be on it. I did put my hand up,”Volkanovski recently said on his YouTube channel. “I said, ‘You need a guy?’ I got told, obviously we all heard the whispers as you did… Whispers that they were looking for someone to maybe replace him. So, I was like, ‘Hey, you need someone? You know a guy.’”

The last time Volkanovski stepped up for a short-notice UFC headliner, it didn’t end well for him. Volkanovski replaced Charles Oliveira on 11 days’ notice for a rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October 2023. Volkanovski had fought Makhachev to a gritty unanimous decision loss in their initial encounter at UFC 284 in February 2023. While Volkanovski had since bounced back with a TKO win over Yair Rodriguez, many believed it was too soon for “The Great” to rematch Makhachev. Volkanovski went on to suffer a brutal head-kick knockout in the first round.

Volkanovski then went on to lose his featherweight title in another brutal knockout loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 this past February. In the aftermath of the loss, there was speculation that it was too quick a turnaround for Volkanovski from his knockout loss against Makhachev.

Even the UFC advised Volkanovski to cool things off for a bit when he offered to save the day this time around. However, Volkanovski respects the UFC’s call, as he believes they were concerned about his health.

 
1527053132.jpg


@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

Let Volk Bang?

Forget Conor vs Chandler... Volk vs Conor?

145 GOAT?

Still one of the best?​
 
Volkanovski is his own worst enemy and his decision making has expedited his downfall. He's far too nice and doesn't finish enough fights to get the respect his skill and resume has earned. I'll always appreciate Volkanovski as a fighter and a person. Pure class and greatness, at his apex. Father time is undefeated, especially at the lower weight classes. Hopefully he takes some time off and gets some big fights in the future, makes some good money and rides off into the sunset with purpose in the next chapter of his life.
 
Not surprised. First thoughts as replacements were Volk or Max when it was announced Conor is out. But it's better now how the card finally played out imo
 
So him against Chandler? Not sure thats a PPV main event, and thats a bad move, another KO loss probably.
 
Respect to him. Guy is turning 36 soon... people grossly overrate records and "legacy" in this sport where even the top guys are paid embarassingly low compared to other pro athletes. He probably made more in his last card saving loss than he in in his entire career which is the point of prize fighting. Hope he gets a few more before he's done
 
Say what you want about him stepping in to fight Makhachev on short notice, but Volkanovski is a real fighter…

The guy just wants to test himself with the best and doesn’t really seem to care what the outcome is…

We have guys in the UFC who don’t sign on the dotted line because they want more money, don’t have enough time to prepare, are waiting on a title shot, etc….

Volkanovski just wants to fight.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volkanovski is his own worst enemy and his decision making has expedited his downfall. He's far too nice and doesn't finish enough fights to get the respect his skill and resume has earned. I'll always appreciate Volkanovski as a fighter and a person. Pure class and greatness, at his apex. Father time is undefeated, especially at the lower weight classes. Hopefully he takes some time off and gets some big fights in the future, makes some good money and rides off into the sunset with purpose in the next chapter of his life.
Click to expand...

BroRogan said:
Not surprised. First thoughts as replacements were Volk or Max when it was announced Conor is out. But it's better now how the card finally played out imo
Click to expand...

ipowerslapmywife said:
Jesus let’s just have Volk fight on every card and never get a full camp
Click to expand...

Luthien said:
Legend :)
Click to expand...

cws80us said:
We need more guys like Volk and Pereira. The anywhere, anytime type guys.
Click to expand...
c71fcf04-e62f-4e4d-9f93-3d3412322ece_0d1a4f49.jpg


9e1f29e4-011d-4201-94ed-206231a22a12_text.gif
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volkanovski is his own worst enemy and his decision making has expedited his downfall. He's far too nice and doesn't finish enough fights to get the respect his skill and resume has earned. I'll always appreciate Volkanovski as a fighter and a person. Pure class and greatness, at his apex. Father time is undefeated, especially at the lower weight classes. Hopefully he takes some time off and gets some big fights in the future, makes some good money and rides off into the sunset with purpose in the next chapter of his life.
Click to expand...
He might do better than he's shown in the last few fights but his best days are behind him. I don't like his career choices. In his prime the guys was a beast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,270
Messages
55,748,433
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top