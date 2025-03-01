Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili says he loves Alexander Volkanovski and doesn’t want to fight him out of respect
“It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk, it’s nothing like I’m scared… I just have so much respect.”
Merab Dvalishvili Doesn’t Want to Fight ‘Greatest’ Alexander Volkanovski
Merab Dvalishvili respects Alexander Volkanovski too much to fight him.
Dvalishvili (19-4) is currently looking for fresh contenders to defend his bantamweight title against. Former featherweight champ Volkanovski (26-4) is not a name that excites “The Machine.” While Dvalishvili claims he isn’t ducking the matchup, he respects “The Great” too much to want to fight him. The Georgian also mentioned a callout from flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja.
“I love Alex Volkanovski man, he is one of the greatest,” Dvalishvili told Manouk Akopyan. “And I just really respect him. It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk or it’s not that I’m scared or something. But just have so much respect. Just don’t want to fight Alex Volkanovski. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. Even Pantoja called me out, let’s see how everything plays out.”
Dvalishvili won the title with a dominant decision win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 last year and has since defended it with another decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 this past January.
Meanwhile, Volkanovski has dropped three of his last four, including two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev. The Australian lost his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria via a brutal knockout at UFC 298 last year. However, Topuria recently announced a move up to lightweight, leaving the featherweight title vacant. Volkanovski is now set to compete for the vacant title against Diego Lopes (26-6) at UFC 314 on April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami.
