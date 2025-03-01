  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t want to fight ‘greatest’ Alexander Volkanovski

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
103,395
Reaction score
179,564
GettyImages-2172059908-scaled.jpg

Merab Dvalishvili says he loves Alexander Volkanovski and doesn’t want to fight him out of respect 🤝

“It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk, it’s nothing like I’m scared… I just have so much respect.”



🎥 @ManoukAkopyan #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/q9ZWMyaQjx


— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 28, 2025
Click to expand...
www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili Doesn’t Want to Fight ‘Greatest’ Alexander Volkanovski

Merab Dvalishvili respects Alexander Volkanovski too much to fight him.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili respects Alexander Volkanovski too much to fight him.

Dvalishvili (19-4) is currently looking for fresh contenders to defend his bantamweight title against. Former featherweight champ Volkanovski (26-4) is not a name that excites “The Machine.” While Dvalishvili claims he isn’t ducking the matchup, he respects “The Great” too much to want to fight him. The Georgian also mentioned a callout from flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja.

“I love Alex Volkanovski man, he is one of the greatest,” Dvalishvili told Manouk Akopyan. “And I just really respect him. It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk or it’s not that I’m scared or something. But just have so much respect. Just don’t want to fight Alex Volkanovski. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. Even Pantoja called me out, let’s see how everything plays out.”

Dvalishvili won the title with a dominant decision win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 last year and has since defended it with another decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 this past January.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski has dropped three of his last four, including two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev. The Australian lost his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria via a brutal knockout at UFC 298 last year. However, Topuria recently announced a move up to lightweight, leaving the featherweight title vacant. Volkanovski is now set to compete for the vacant title against Diego Lopes (26-6) at UFC 314 on April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Hows he gonna disrespect Lopes like that. Like its some foregone conclusion that Volk is getting his belt back.

<DisgustingHHH>
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
GettyImages-2172059908-scaled.jpg


www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili Doesn’t Want to Fight ‘Greatest’ Alexander Volkanovski

Merab Dvalishvili respects Alexander Volkanovski too much to fight him.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Merab Dvalishvili respects Alexander Volkanovski too much to fight him.

Dvalishvili (19-4) is currently looking for fresh contenders to defend his bantamweight title against. Former featherweight champ Volkanovski (26-4) is not a name that excites “The Machine.” While Dvalishvili claims he isn’t ducking the matchup, he respects “The Great” too much to want to fight him. The Georgian also mentioned a callout from flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja.

“I love Alex Volkanovski man, he is one of the greatest,” Dvalishvili told Manouk Akopyan. “And I just really respect him. It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk or it’s not that I’m scared or something. But just have so much respect. Just don’t want to fight Alex Volkanovski. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. Even Pantoja called me out, let’s see how everything plays out.”

Dvalishvili won the title with a dominant decision win over Sean O'Malley at UFC 306 last year and has since defended it with another decision win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 this past January.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski has dropped three of his last four, including two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev. The Australian lost his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria via a brutal knockout at UFC 298 last year. However, Topuria recently announced a move up to lightweight, leaving the featherweight title vacant. Volkanovski is now set to compete for the vacant title against Diego Lopes (26-6) at UFC 314 on April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami.



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Boooo why the frik not??
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
QUACK
Click to expand...
I mean, that’s kind of silly to say, considering Volk is the bigger guy. I don’t think anyone can be accused of ducking someone in a higher weight class, especially when you’re not a big guy in your own weight class… Merab is like 5’3” and never missed weight, he has zero obligation to fight a 145er.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Harlekin
Harlekin
svmr_db
Media Alexandre Pantoja wants shot at double champ status vs Merab Dvalishvili
2
Replies
32
Views
857
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,432
Messages
56,965,659
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top