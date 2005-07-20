Alexander Karelin - Resistance Bands?

that guy aint pretty is he?



If you want information on Band training (not WSB style band training) and want to get started, you can go to ironmind.com and pick up their fabled cables set and the brookfield book on cable training. For longer cables take a trip to your local hardware store and pick up some surgical tubing.



Now asside from telling you to buy stuff, I should probably give you some information. Band training is pretty god damn old. If you consider the archers of medeival europe pulling on bows that were twice as hard as the ones they use for fighting to build strength, then cable training is about 1000 years old. it's had its day in the strongman circuits (in fact, brookfield talks about this in the book), and old time wrestlers used to swear by it.



Two big exercises with cables are the chest expansion and archer pull. Chest expansion is holding the cables out in front of you in each hand (arms extended) then stretching them across your chest (keeping your arms straight) until your arms are in the crucifix position. An archer pull is just like pulling on a bow.



I highly reccomend anyone interested in this kind of training go out and buy the brookfield book first, some sugical tubing from the hardware store to play with second, and the fabled cables third.