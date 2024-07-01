Alex will be champ for as long as the ufc wants him to

To be clear, I'm not bashing him. The man is a phenomenal striker, and will dominate every contest that remains standing. That's the rub though.



It's no coincidence that there isn't a single solid offensive wrestler in the top ten at lhw. The ufc actively dissuades grappling, despite the sport being mma, and I'm willing to bet that they intentionally overlook high level grapplers in their recruiting process.



Put simply, if we want to see Alex challenged, they need to start getting guys to actually grapple again. And no, ankalev is not some powerhouse wrestler. Periera is gonna kill him too.