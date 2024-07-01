  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex will be champ for as long as the ufc wants him to

To be clear, I'm not bashing him. The man is a phenomenal striker, and will dominate every contest that remains standing. That's the rub though.

It's no coincidence that there isn't a single solid offensive wrestler in the top ten at lhw. The ufc actively dissuades grappling, despite the sport being mma, and I'm willing to bet that they intentionally overlook high level grapplers in their recruiting process.

Put simply, if we want to see Alex challenged, they need to start getting guys to actually grapple again. And no, ankalev is not some powerhouse wrestler. Periera is gonna kill him too.
 
It's not that the UFC dissuades grappling. The problem is that, for whatever reason, high-level wrestlers in the heavier weight classes don't transition to mma like they do in smaller weight classes. Both in the U.S. and internationally.

It's actually counterintuitive, since heavier wrestlers would find success much quicker than smaller ones. If a guy like Gable Steveson joined the UFC, he'd almost instantly be top 10 because the grappling (and overall talent) at HW is so awful.
 
I don’t think they’re protecting him, they just don’t want Ankalaev as champ lol

Also Ank isn’t a world beater. The dude lost a striking battle to Jan B and forgot he could wrestle until his leg was literally about to fall off.
 
