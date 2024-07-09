Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones

IDK about a former title challenger being an unknown, but I certainly think there are better career moves for Alex than a guy who's 1-0-1-1 in his last 3. I'd pick Alex to win, but I don't see why he'd even do the fight.



He's 37 now. He likely only has a year or 2 left at the top. I think big game hunting is a much better way to solidify his legacy and to make as much money as possible with the time he has left. A HW title fight with either Aspenall or Jones may not be the best thing for the sport's continuity, but it's surely the best thing for Alex's career.



I think three division champ is unlikely, but not at all impossible for him. After saving 2 cards in a row Alex can absolutely ask for that. He's a big star now and the UFC owes him some favors.