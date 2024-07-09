Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones

Leon Edwards
Alex gains nothing by fighting Anoklev. He is unknown, I follow MMA and do not remember any Ankolev fights. I don't even know what he looks like. All I know he is a boring wrestle boxer?
Alex is the face of MMA, why would he fight a unknown nobody? Alex is 37 he needs big fights not random BS fights. This is why Jones ducked aspinal as he should
If ank wins it ruins the chance of Alex becoming a stree weight champ and it ruins the hype around Alex moving to HW.
Alex should have a fight at HW then maybe move down.
