Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones

Alex gains nothing by fighting Anoklev. He is unknown, I follow MMA and do not remember any Ankolev fights. I don't even know what he looks like. All I know he is a boring wrestle boxer?

Alex is the face of MMA, why would he fight a unknown nobody? Alex is 37 he needs big fights not random BS fights. This is why Jones ducked aspinal as he should

If ank wins it ruins the chance of Alex becoming a stree weight champ and it ruins the hype around Alex moving to HW.

Alex should have a fight at HW then maybe move down.
 
So you’re saying he should vacate the LHW title? Throw away those ppv points, and ME pay?

1720544423577.gif

And do you see the part where your thread will become a joke? Because you couldn’t even take the time to spell correctly in the title of your troll thread.

Give him Dubs, just for that.
 
IDK about a former title challenger being an unknown, but I certainly think there are better career moves for Alex than a guy who's 1-0-1-1 in his last 3. I'd pick Alex to win, but I don't see why he'd even do the fight.

He's 37 now. He likely only has a year or 2 left at the top. I think big game hunting is a much better way to solidify his legacy and to make as much money as possible with the time he has left. A HW title fight with either Aspenall or Jones may not be the best thing for the sport's continuity, but it's surely the best thing for Alex's career.

I think three division champ is unlikely, but not at all impossible for him. After saving 2 cards in a row Alex can absolutely ask for that. He's a big star now and the UFC owes him some favors.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Alex gains nothing by fighting Anoklev. He is unknown, I follow MMA and do not remember any Ankolev fights.

If ank wins it ruins the chance of Alex becoming a stree weight champ and it ruins the hype around Alex moving to HW.

Alex should have a fight at HW then maybe move down.
Anoklev would kick Ankalaev's and Alex's ass in one night.
 
I personally find the Ankalaev fight to be much more intriguing. Alex is one fight away from virtually clearing the top of the division, why not try to get that last one and leave no doubt? He’s active enough to do that and then possibly set up an heavyweight fight. Also kinda ironic an account named “Leon Edwards” posting this when Leon suffered the same issue of getting a shot for being unknown.
 
I'd rather see him try to make history at HW but I do think a fight like Ank is important for his legacy because he's big, strong and a good wrestler. If he can pass that test, it's another check on his resume and cement his legacy.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Alex gains nothing by fighting Anoklev. He is unknown, I follow MMA and do not remember any Ankolev fights.

If ank wins it ruins the chance of Alex becoming a stree weight champ and it ruins the hype around Alex moving to HW.

Alex should have a fight at HW then maybe move down.
Disagree.

Alex gains credibility in his division. I think you will easily snuff that ugly, fogging neckbeard Ankalaev.

Once he does that, all of his doubters will STFU ... and then any Über Achievement he gains after that accepted by the doubting fucks who think Ankalaev has something for Alex.

These idiots will be proven wrong, Alex will legitimize his LHW Champion status, and he can write his own ticket after that.
 
Agree, Alex is destined for greatness and should focus on that triple class belt
 
Alex is loved partly because he is a badass mofo that isn't afraid to put his belt on the line and fights often.
Fighting an unknown dangerous fighter because the rankings suggests it makes sense I what a bad mofo does.
It would absolutely further make hardcore fans gain morerespect for Alex.
 
It's an important fight for Alex to take and win. Ankalaev is not a big name, but he is among the best LHWs the last 5 years and aside from losing focus the last second, he's near perfect in the UFC. If Alex wins, he'll have wins over all the top LHWs of this era.
 
"he should not defends his title. But still keep it"
 
HHJ said:
"he should not defends his title. But still keep it"
This is a worse take than OP. He's done 4 title fights in a calendar year. He's defended that strap twice in 10 weeks. He doesn't owe the division or the fans a damned thing right now.

If Alex asked to do a big fight, rather than fight a "contender" on a one fight "streak" who shit the bed in his last title fight, then let the man cook.
 
