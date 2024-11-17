Jones is a LHW fighting at HW Stipe was much bigger than him and Aspinal is bigger than Stipe. Alex is also bigger than Jones. Jones is the GOAT

Leon Edwards
Jones should fight legends not a nobody like aspinal. I think Alex would beat Jones.
Francis had no knee and that wasn't Gane going for a heel hook, Francis swept him. The fact you don't know that is sad and makes your judgement on skill levels extremely questionable.Gane > all of toms wins
why do people delude themselves and think otherwise? Gane lose a razor thin decision to francis after basically throwing the fight going for a heel hook, had Gane just stayed on top and fought safe he literally would have beaten Francis lol
Then Jon Jones can vacate the heavyweight title and fight other people. If he wants to keep the belt, he needs to respect it and unify the title with Aspinall.
That's fine, he'll have to go back down to 205 to do it though. Dana said Aspinall is definitely next unless he retires or relinquishes the belt. Jones tried to get Alex interested in a HW BMF belt but Alex was like...Uh, no.