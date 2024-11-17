  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones is a LHW fighting at HW Stipe was much bigger than him and Aspinal is bigger than Stipe. Alex is also bigger than Jones. Jones is the GOAT

Gane > all of toms wins

why do people delude themselves and think otherwise? Gane lose a razor thin decision to francis after basically throwing the fight going for a heel hook, had Gane just stayed on top and fought safe he literally would have beaten Francis lol
 
Seems more like a duck that a goat to me.

If you want to be HW champ you need to fight the best HW.

Jon refuses to do so, so I consider him a paper champ.

Not sure how the guy that was much bigger in the cage is the "Smaller" guy?
Additionally I am not sure how Aspinall being bigger makes Jon the GOAT?
Jon has never fought Tom but he has the chance to next. That fight....if it happens will determine if Jon is the GOAT of all GOATs or not. As for now he is the Asterix LHW GOAT due to his cheating & PEDs. GSP is the GOAT as he actually beat the reigning champion when he moved up.
 
Jones is the biggest fraud in UFC HW history

Had his gimmie fights against Ngannou's leftovers with no ground game Gane & Stipe coming off a KO loss now he is wanting to he stripped of the belt to avoid Tom because he wants another gimmie fight against a LHW kickboxer in Alex

This honestly should have been the press conference after the farce against Stipe

 
Dr Brian Pepper said:
Gane > all of toms wins

why do people delude themselves and think otherwise? Gane lose a razor thin decision to francis after basically throwing the fight going for a heel hook, had Gane just stayed on top and fought safe he literally would have beaten Francis lol
Francis had no knee and that wasn't Gane going for a heel hook, Francis swept him. The fact you don't know that is sad and makes your judgement on skill levels extremely questionable.

5 ranked wins is almost always better than 1. That's just obvious math

It's like you just tried to say the most immediately disprovable bullshit you could
 
Leon Edwards said:
Jones should fight legends not a nobody like aspinal. I think Alex would beat Jones.
Then Jon Jones can vacate the heavyweight title and fight other people. If he wants to keep the belt, he needs to respect it and unify the title with Aspinall.
 
Jones is younger than Stipe, he had the physical advantage. In fact Jones has never defeated anyone who was younger+bigger than himself.
 
Leon Edwards said:
Jones should fight legends not a nobody like aspinal. I think Alex would beat Jones.
That's fine, he'll have to go back down to 205 to do it though. Dana said Aspinall is definitely next unless he retires or relinquishes the belt. Jones tried to get Alex interested in a HW BMF belt but Alex was like...Uh, no.
 
Jon will fight Tom, it will just have to pay him really well. The UFC does the right thing here and this fight happens.

Jon destroys Tom and everyone will go 'Tom wasn't that great'. It always happens.
 
