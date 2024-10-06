BoxerMaurits
Thoughts?
Maybe not Pereira’s power, but Vakhitov is an incredibly quick and agile striker. He does an amazing job at hiding the headkick behind his punches.Vakhitov is a great technician for kickboxing, his style isn’t suited for MMA whatsoever.
He doesn’t have Pereiras power to command respect in the octagon or the speed of Izzy to maneuver around and whip counters in a split second. He has no intangibles that make him a threat in MMA.
Good luck with thatVakhitov will fight and beat Pereira.
Then the UFC will bring in another Glory fighter who has beat Vakhitov and then that guy beats Vakhitov and the circle continues. All the while Ankalaev is looking on from the outside.
Came to say this - he would be at best a point fighter.Vakhitov is a great technician for kickboxing, his style isn’t suited for MMA whatsoever.
Pereira takes him down and subs him in MMA.This is the only fight to make. They are 1-1 and have to settle it in UFC. MMA fans are out of the loop. This might be the guy to dethrone Alex
Maybe not Pereira’s power, but Vakhitov is an incredibly quick and agile striker. He does an amazing job at hiding the headkick behind his punches.
Amazing Boxing with sneaky kicks… a true technician.
Watch the highlights of his fight against Ariel Machado and you’ll understand what I mean:
I see where you’re coming from, and while the other guys you mentioned are all great fighters in their own right, accomplishment-wise, you can’t compare them to Artem Vakhitov.I agree TBH.
Vakhitov is a great striker but he doesn't have the athleticism or type of striking to transition to MMA well. Can he get some wins? Yeah but will be go anywhere? No
People always talk about Alex or Izzy or Mirko or Hunt for kickboxers to transition but not Yousri, Salvador, Wilnis, Schilling, Guto etc.
IMO best case scenario for Vakhitov is where Cesar Almeida is now. Maybe with perfect matchmaking he can have a Giga MMA career but no way he becomes a true contender. Good chance he's one of the many who pick up wins against regional level talent but pick up losses and call it a career after being like 7-3 or 5-1