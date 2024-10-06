Media Alex Pereira responds to Artem Vakhitov, saying his GLORY rival is “not like him or Adesanya”

Do you think Vakhitov can continue his rivalry with Poatan in MMA?

It's wolf tickets, man.
Unless he runs through at LEAST 3 fighters, why are they hyping him?

What happens if he gets RNC loss in the 1st? Put him in the trash?
 
Their second fight was a big robbery, plus his style is shit for MMA, he will never be this popular with his lack of power.
 
Fact Checker said:
Vakhitov is a great technician for kickboxing, his style isn’t suited for MMA whatsoever.


He doesn’t have Pereiras power to command respect in the octagon or the speed of Izzy to maneuver around and whip counters in a split second. He has no intangibles that make him a threat in MMA.
Maybe not Pereira’s power, but Vakhitov is an incredibly quick and agile striker. He does an amazing job at hiding the headkick behind his punches.
Amazing Boxing with sneaky kicks… a true technician.

Watch the highlights of his fight against Ariel Machado and you’ll understand what I mean:

 
usernamee said:
Vakhitov will fight and beat Pereira.

Then the UFC will bring in another Glory fighter who has beat Vakhitov and then that guy beats Vakhitov and the circle continues. All the while Ankalaev is looking on from the outside.
Good luck with that 🤣

1728237969686.jpeg
 
First, I must say I don't know this Vakhitov guy. I didn't know about Alex prior to UFC marketing on his history with Izzy as well.

Pereira was fast tracked because of his history with Izzy no doubt, but also because he was KO-ing people like flies. If this Vakhitov person can string 3 finishes within 12 months just like Pereira did before the first Izzy MMA fight, I'm sure UFC marketing machine can make a title fight happen similarly. But if he simply win by being a technical striking fighter, fans/UFC might just pass on him.

Pereira is getting old for a combat sports athelete. So this Vakhitov better be super active so he can be as fast or faster than Pereira UFC early career, if he want to get this "rivalery fight".
 
This is the only fight to make. They are 1-1 and have to settle it in UFC. MMA fans are out of the loop. This might be the guy to dethrone Alex
 
I agree TBH.

Vakhitov is a great striker but he doesn't have the athleticism or type of striking to transition to MMA well. Can he get some wins? Yeah but will be go anywhere? No

People always talk about Alex or Izzy or Mirko or Hunt for kickboxers to transition but not Yousri, Salvador, Wilnis, Schilling, Guto etc.

IMO best case scenario for Vakhitov is where Cesar Almeida is now. Maybe with perfect matchmaking he can have a Giga MMA career but no way he becomes a true contender. Good chance he's one of the many who pick up wins against regional level talent but pick up losses and call it a career after being like 7-3 or 5-1
 
This reminds me in those animes or cartoon super hero shows where the hero and the anti villian have a good rivalry
they are each others toughest opponent. and then some other villian comes out the blue to fight the anti villian and
then the hero from their previous rival shows up to defend them...

basically what im saying is izzy and alex story is so legendary it basically resembles something out of a comic book
i mean the fact alex even wanted to avenge izzy and face DDP and said something was wrong with izzy speaks volume.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Maybe not Pereira’s power, but Vakhitov is an incredibly quick and agile striker. He does an amazing job at hiding the headkick behind his punches.
Amazing Boxing with sneaky kicks… a true technician.

Watch the highlights of his fight against Ariel Machado and you’ll understand what I mean:

Sure. But how is his sprawl?
 
ExitLUPin said:
I agree TBH.

Vakhitov is a great striker but he doesn't have the athleticism or type of striking to transition to MMA well. Can he get some wins? Yeah but will be go anywhere? No

People always talk about Alex or Izzy or Mirko or Hunt for kickboxers to transition but not Yousri, Salvador, Wilnis, Schilling, Guto etc.

IMO best case scenario for Vakhitov is where Cesar Almeida is now. Maybe with perfect matchmaking he can have a Giga MMA career but no way he becomes a true contender. Good chance he's one of the many who pick up wins against regional level talent but pick up losses and call it a career after being like 7-3 or 5-1
I see where you’re coming from, and while the other guys you mentioned are all great fighters in their own right, accomplishment-wise, you can’t compare them to Artem Vakhitov.
With 7 GLORY Kickboxing championship wins, the Russian is in a completely different league.
 
A lot of posts talking about Vakhitov's lack of power. Sure, in kickboxing he isn't demonstrating Alex-level power, but that aside I think it is a mistake to equate kickboxing power to MMA power 100% of the time. We should probably wait to see how (or if) he can adapt his game to MMA before judgements start flying.
 
If Vakhitov joins the UFC he and Volkov are the only two with their name ending with a V who won't sniff groin.
 
