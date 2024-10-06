First, I must say I don't know this Vakhitov guy. I didn't know about Alex prior to UFC marketing on his history with Izzy as well.



Pereira was fast tracked because of his history with Izzy no doubt, but also because he was KO-ing people like flies. If this Vakhitov person can string 3 finishes within 12 months just like Pereira did before the first Izzy MMA fight, I'm sure UFC marketing machine can make a title fight happen similarly. But if he simply win by being a technical striking fighter, fans/UFC might just pass on him.



Pereira is getting old for a combat sports athelete. So this Vakhitov better be super active so he can be as fast or faster than Pereira UFC early career, if he want to get this "rivalery fight".