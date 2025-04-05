PBP Post in thread 'GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing ***Sherdog Discussion*** 4/5 11AM ET (DAZN)'





GLORY 99: Last Heavyweight Standing takes place this Saturday, April 5, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. All thirty-two behemoths weigh-in earlier today in Amsterdam and topped the scale at combined 3,750 kg (8,269 lb), the equivalent of fourteen grizzly bears or seventeen silverback gorillas.



This event will kick-off the year-long Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. 'The Goliath' Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 26 KO) will take on 'The Gladiator' Cristian Ristea (44-25, 13 KO) in the main event

Artem Vakhitov, the last fighter to defeat Alex Pereira in Kickboxing, has chosen to pass on a UFC contract after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.Despite the opportunity to join the UFC, Vakhitov felt the terms offered did not match his market value and other lucrative options, including an offer from GLORY Kickboxing.Instead of chasing a potential trilogy with Poatan in the UFC, the former GLORY Light-Heavyweight champion is heading back to the ring to challenge reigning GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven on June 14 at GLORY 100 in Ahoy, Rotterdam:Vakhitov’s comeback-event, GLORY 100, will feature more great fights, like the Light-Heavyweight championship rematch between Tarik Khbabez and Sergej Maslobojev (potential future opponents of Vakhitov):Aswell as multiple Heavyweight fights from the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament.The first round of the year-long Grand Prix, featuring 16 Heavyweight-fights, takes place today:This is all part of a 64-man Heavyweight tournament, that will end in an 8-man one-night Grand Prix in December, with the winner of the whole thing set to challenge the Heavyweight champion (Rico Verhoeven or Artem Vakhitov).The event is starting right now, and available on DAZN in almost every country!For more info, check out the PBP-thread:What do you guys think?Smart career move by Artem Vakhitov, or should he have stuck with the original plan of going after Alex Pereira in the UFC for the trilogy?GLORY offered him significantly more money, and now he’s getting the opportunity to face the Heavyweight champion.Also, how do you see Vakhitov’s fight against Rico Verhoeven playing out?