Rumored Artem Vakhitov rejects DW contenders contract? Set to Glory instead?

‘Poatan’ Killer Rejects UFC Contract, Defects To GLORY

Artem Vakhitov, famous in the MMA community for defeating Alex Pereira in a 2021 kickboxing match, has seemingly rejected his UFC contract in favor of a return to GLORY kickboxing.
Apparently, Vakhitov is set to challenge Rico Verhoeven for the HW title.
Considering the contracts offered by the contender series, that looks a pretty better move tbh.
 
Not if he wants to fight in the UFC
 
Glory is a career , UFC is an opportunity
 
A fight with Rico would be huge.

I don't see why he would chose to fight in Dana Wanker Contender Series.. specially since he is not that good in MMA
 
I think he can pass the contender series and just get a contract at this point
 
Wondered what was going on with this guy, fair enough I guess.
 
That's like a game of would you rather for tards:

Would you rather ..?

fight for the biggest title in Kickboxing against a huge superstar in Glory, Ricco Verhoeven.
Win one fight and be king of the sport

Or

fight your way up the ranks for shit pay and go fuck yourself if a wrestler sniffs your crotch for the better part of 15 min while getting paid shit?
 
