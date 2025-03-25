Necrocrawler
‘Poatan’ Killer Rejects UFC Contract, Defects To GLORY
Artem Vakhitov, famous in the MMA community for defeating Alex Pereira in a 2021 kickboxing match, has seemingly rejected his UFC contract in favor of a return to GLORY kickboxing.
www.mmamania.com
Apparently, Vakhitov is set to challenge Rico Verhoeven for the HW title.
Considering the contracts offered by the contender series, that looks a pretty better move tbh.