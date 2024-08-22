Alex Pereira new training vlog

Frode Falch
Chama
Dude fights 8 times in 2 years. Zero attitude chill AF, Puts on some of most exciting fights in mma. What's not to like about Poatan. You don't like Pereria then why watch mma. Chama
Left hand touch of death .
I've legit loved Khalil Rountree's fights but he's dead.
Chama
I think Alex has it right. As long as you didn't get injured in your last fight, then you should fight again 2 months later.no quit in him.
Did you even watch the video?
