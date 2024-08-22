Alex Pereira new training vlog

Streeter said: What gets me is the 8 times in 2 years after Rountree (who I like watching as well). Of those 8 - 6 were Champions, ex Champions, future Champions. Click to expand...

100%, also any one and their mother can point out its a stylistic matchup that's favorable to Potan.And not just because Khalil is a striker, but the kind of Muay Thai striker he is can probably be feasted on by Pereira.It will be a fun fight though, and I guess that's where the matchmakers are coming from."What's a guaranteed action fight that'seasy for Pereira?"Of course its still a very winnable fight for Roundtree, but it'd be a more shocking upset then Strickland vs Izzy in my opinion.