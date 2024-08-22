Alex Pereira new training vlog

Carrotman23 said:
That killer that can stare down the compensating trash talker ha.

Left hand touch of death 🙏.

I've legit loved Khalil Rountree's fights but he's dead.
What gets me is the 8 times in 2 years after Rountree (who I like watching as well). Of those 8 - 6 were Champions, ex Champions, future Champions.
 
Streeter said:
What gets me is the 8 times in 2 years after Rountree (who I like watching as well). Of those 8 - 6 were Champions, ex Champions, future Champions.
100%, also any one and their mother can point out its a stylistic matchup that's favorable to Potan.
And not just because Khalil is a striker, but the kind of Muay Thai striker he is can probably be feasted on by Pereira.

It will be a fun fight though, and I guess that's where the matchmakers are coming from.
"What's a guaranteed action fight that's relatively easy for Pereira?"

Of course its still a very winnable fight for Roundtree, but it'd be a more shocking upset then Strickland vs Izzy in my opinion.
 
humdizzle said:
no quit in him.

is he just built different or are all other fights just weak minded guys who need 6-8 months off between fights?
I think Alex has it right. As long as you didn't get injured in your last fight, then you should fight again 2 months later.

Especially if you're 37.

Make that money while you can
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Their game of if you move you are gay!
Did you even watch the video?
That made you upset? Wow okay...

That says more about yourself, then them. You probably going through some stuff. Keep your head up. And look for things to offend you.

Then you probably gonna feel better
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Their game of if you move you are gay!
Did you even watch the video?
The thing about Plinio starting an onlyfans for his feet was hilarious though!
I don't really give much of a fuck but the 'if you are weak you are gay' stuff is beta lame to me.
Often a cultural thing so one should not read to much into it.
 
Frode Falch said:
That made you upset? Wow okay...

That says more about yourself, then them. You probably going through some stuff. Keep your head up. And look for things to offend you.

Then you probably gonna feel better
Nah it barely annoyed me but I am the kind of man who will remark on anything that I feel should change.
You could probably spend weeks trying to offend me with me not giving a fuck.
 
