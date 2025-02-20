DC and Chael questioning alex's training routine ahead of the ank fight, I assume they're talking about alex going on tour in australia for 2 weeks

Sean Chowdhury
there was a shocking number of people picking jamahal hill to beat alex lol, no idea what they saw in himThese guys are shockingly dumb for MMA analysts. I'm sure those videos weren't the entirety of Alex's day(s). Doesn't he usually train all over the place?
Also note that these are two of the talking heads who claimed Jamahal Hill was a better fighter in every way than Alex.
Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?Most active champion who makes news for sparring with everyone isn't training. Fuck these retards. Bring back Stann.
Dude just BAILED on MMA!
Since 2021 he's been the CEO of the Hunt Military Communities. A privatized housing company that's served 120k military residents and their families. Job likely lets him be rooted to his home a lot more than his gig in MMA did. I imagine he feels fulfilled giving back to members of the military given how proud a service member he was himself.Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?
