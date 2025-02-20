  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

DC and Chael questioning alex's training routine ahead of the ank fight, I assume they're talking about alex going on tour in australia for 2 weeks

r/MMA - CHAMA

r/MMA - DC isn't feeling very CHAMA
 
These guys are shockingly dumb for MMA analysts. I'm sure those videos weren't the entirety of Alex's day(s). Doesn't he usually train all over the place?

Also note that these are two of the talking heads who claimed Jamahal Hill was a better fighter in every way than Alex. <lmao>
 
@HHJ where's that gif of Alex dancing with the caption lol, we need it here <lmao>
 
These guys are shockingly dumb for MMA analysts. I'm sure those videos weren't the entirety of Alex's day(s). Doesn't he usually train all over the place?

Also note that these are two of the talking heads who claimed Jamahal Hill was a better fighter in every way than Alex. <lmao>
there was a shocking number of people picking jamahal hill to beat alex lol, no idea what they saw in him
 
LMFAOLLL dem haffi gas up Uncle Ivan like him a real problem but di whole world know Poatan coulda been kickin’ down palm trees pon vacation an still step in an murk him 🥋🌳🔥 If dem nuh sell di fight nobody tuning in cuz everybody done see di script Poatan buss up Ivan send him back fi herd sheep 🐑👊💥😿

Only real threat to di throne a Jamahill mi yute ready fi crack him now dat him wise to di foul cancel technique 🧙‍♂️🔮 yeah Jiri catch him but fair play run it back too see who di real badman be BET 🦁🔥🔝🧗🏿‍♀️
 
i rather question Cormier's dietary regime bc imagine thinking Poatan cant take where he goes let alone the ultimate fact that maybe, he just doesn't rate Ank, to which i would be inclined to believe.
 
Most active champion who makes news for sparring with everyone isn't training. Fuck these retards. Bring back Stann.
Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?

Dude just BAILED on MMA!
 
Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?

Dude just BAILED on MMA!

Dude just BAILED on MMA!
Not sure but I remember him saying he wanted to focus on family so I can respect that. Always seemed like a well adjusted dude.
 
This show is a ufc product. Do not forget that.

There is a clear incentive in casting doubt on Perreira’s preparation, particularly in the event of his being widely regarded as a heavy favorite.

By doing this, a greater concern for serious contention is raised which will impact betting, social media engagement, and viewership.
 
Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?

Dude just BAILED on MMA!

Dude just BAILED on MMA!
Since 2021 he's been the CEO of the Hunt Military Communities. A privatized housing company that's served 120k military residents and their families. Job likely lets him be rooted to his home a lot more than his gig in MMA did. I imagine he feels fulfilled giving back to members of the military given how proud a service member he was himself.
 
Whatever happened to him anyways? Did he end up in real estate, a Burger King franchisee in Ohio (I assume that's where he's form), selling ice cream with Rich Franklin?

Dude just BAILED on MMA!

Dude just BAILED on MMA!
He's billed from Scranton, PA but like a lot of military dudes he's lived everywhere. He's CEO of Hunt Military Communities.....which is part of a large predatory company taking advantage of our active duty service members desperate housing situations. The company generally has really negative reviews.
 
