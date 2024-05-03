Alex Pereira: "Jiri rematch will be same outcome, he cannot evolve as much as me" (paraphrase)

interesting take-aways:
- alex believes since jiri already has over 20 mma fights, jiri's fighting ways is more fixed and established now. harder for jiri to improve now because of old habits
- alex believes that everyone is always evolving, but his rate of improvement in mma still has much potential, especially compared to everyone else


so it's not about age (jiri will be 31/32 when they fight again, alex will be 36/37),
but number of mma fights (not just fights, since alex has a ton of kickboxing history)


thoughts?

Then why even have the rematch?
 
Then why even have the rematch?
"easier" title defense + huge ppv payday ?

fighters like to fight against people with:
- a good track record
- star power
- people they think they have a favorable style against

jiri matches all 3 criteria, magomed ankalaev doesn't (and alex also wants to fight sooner)
 
Alex will achieve his final form in due time, like a Pokemon.
 
He is probably right, but I will be cheering for Jiri to reclaim his rightful title back.
Then go down to MW and wreck everybody.
 
