Alex Pereira: "Jiri rematch will be same outcome, he cannot evolve as much as me" (paraphrase)

interesting take-aways:- alex believes since jiri already has over 20 mma fights, his fighting ways are more fixed and established now. harder for jiri to improve now because of old habits- alex believes that everyone is always evolving, but his rate of improvement in mma still has much potential, especially compared to everyone elseso it's not about age (jiri will be 31/32 when they fight again, alex will be 36/37),but number of mma fights (not just fights, since alex has a ton of kickboxing history)thoughts?