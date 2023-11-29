Overeem doesn't see Alex Pereira as a champion

Poatan: Beats the current and former middleweight champion, and two light heavyweight champions



Overeem: I don't see him as a champion.





If Jan could have submitted or get a GNP stoppage on the mat, he would have. He had plenty of opportunity. Alex has solid counter grappling at this point, its plain to see. He's never going to be an offensive submission guy but why would he?



Overeem is always going to be a fun guy, but his career speaks for itself. He almost immediately got busted for PEDS upon joining the UFC, shrank, then resumed getting knocked out every third fight. Imagine getting knocked out by guys with the skill level of Travis and Bigfoot and having something to say about Alex.