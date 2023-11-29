Overeem doesn't see Alex Pereira as a champion

Unheralded Truth
- May 14, 2017
- 3,634
- 6,539
Periera is just the ninth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two different weight classes and he achieved the rare feat much quicker than anyone else.
The 36-year-old needed just 11 MMA fights to reach the sport's pinnacle.
Overeem, who switched between kickboxing and MMA during his Hall of Fame career, is surprisingly not overly impressed by what Pereira has achieved in MMA since fully switching sports.
“He’s interesting,” Overeem told talkSPORT.com, “Do I see him as a champion? No."
“I think, at this moment, they have difficulty figuring him out, but the moment they figure him out they are going to destroy him, and that will be a tough time for him.”
Overeem believes Pereira’s lack of ground skills will soon be exposed.
“I think he’s excellent in the striking department, but his jiu-jitsu and his grappling is not there. He’s so good in the striking department other fighters are unable to take him down. The moment
they figure it out, striking-wise, it’ll be difficult for him.”
Source: https://talksport.com/sport/1656889/alistair-overeem-shocking-assessment-ufc-champion-alex-pereira/
