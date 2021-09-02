News Alex Pereira coming to the UFC

Izzy is getting 'Nam flashbacks right now.

OrneryArtisticJabiru-size_restricted.gif
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
He is already 34... he should have done this 5 years ago
I rarely have much interest in guys who transition from other combat sports that late in their career. You gotta transition early so you have time to master grappling.

Look at Petr Yan, trained and competed in amateur boxing from 13-20 then transitioned full time to MMA and these days he can hold his own in grappling exchanges with one of the trickiest grapplers in the division in Sterling.
 
Will be good ta see em step into the "Top Game"...

Or something...

Either way I'm in!
 
Carrotman23 said:
Sadly they are on different paths . It's a little late for Pereira to ever face Izzy in the UFC but I hope so . Would be amazing to see. Either way it'll be interesting to see him in MMA more that left hand is a touch of death .
I doubt it. The reason UFC is signing him is most likely because he was the last person to KO Izzy. It can go either 2 ways, Izzy gets to avenge his loss or Pereira sparks him again and they have another star on their roster that they can try and promote as double champ in kickboxing and who could possibly try and go for double champ in mma. Either way it works out for UFC. Even if Pereira loses, he will still have some exciting fights there so it's not a lost either way.
 
Gutted he's only going to have one more fight in Glory, hopefully that last fight is against Rico.
 
He is going to be fighting at LHW, yeah it would be interesting to see him and Adesanya rematch in the future, but realistically MW has far more holes to jump through to reach the top than LHW.

He also trains out of Teixeira MMA & Fitness (Glover is his coach) and no one knows the landscape of the LHW division better than Glover.

Alex is also 34 years old and is coming over to MMA with the goal of becoming champion; not for a paycheck. Getting a title shot in the LHW division within 2 years is very doable and it would be surprising if he did not get the Jiri treatment (Getting a top 10 opponent in your first fight) given his kickboxing pedigree.

It would be irresponsible for the UFC to put him in there with someone like Aleksa Camur or Kennedy Nzechekwu.

The winner of Santos/Walker (or loser) could be his first opponent.
 
