He is going to be fighting at LHW, yeah it would be interesting to see him and Adesanya rematch in the future, but realistically MW has far more holes to jump through to reach the top than LHW.



He also trains out of Teixeira MMA & Fitness (Glover is his coach) and no one knows the landscape of the LHW division better than Glover.



Alex is also 34 years old and is coming over to MMA with the goal of becoming champion; not for a paycheck. Getting a title shot in the LHW division within 2 years is very doable and it would be surprising if he did not get the Jiri treatment (Getting a top 10 opponent in your first fight) given his kickboxing pedigree.



It would be irresponsible for the UFC to put him in there with someone like Aleksa Camur or Kennedy Nzechekwu.



The winner of Santos/Walker (or loser) could be his first opponent.