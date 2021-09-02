Hellowhosthat
Izzy is getting 'Nam flashbacks right now.
What weight class
Is he going for middleweight or light heavyweight?
I rarely have much interest in guys who transition from other combat sports that late in their career. You gotta transition early so you have time to master grappling.He is already 34... he should have done this 5 years ago
I doubt it. The reason UFC is signing him is most likely because he was the last person to KO Izzy. It can go either 2 ways, Izzy gets to avenge his loss or Pereira sparks him again and they have another star on their roster that they can try and promote as double champ in kickboxing and who could possibly try and go for double champ in mma. Either way it works out for UFC. Even if Pereira loses, he will still have some exciting fights there so it's not a lost either way.Sadly they are on different paths . It's a little late for Pereira to ever face Izzy in the UFC but I hope so . Would be amazing to see. Either way it'll be interesting to see him in MMA more that left hand is a touch of death .