Alex Pereira - BEST UFC Signing In Last Decade?

I'd reckon Alex Pereira with his high fight activity is the best UFC signing in the last decade more than Izzy, Khamzat and others:



Agree/Disagree?



- Reignited the Middleweight division By Challenging Izzy Adesanya

- Reignited Light Heavyweight division with his mini rivalry with Hill and Jiri

-First MW/LHW Double Champ (Modern UFC)

- Saving UFC 300, 303 with Last Second Title Fights (which usually are fan-friendly barnburners)

- Has Fan Friendly Style And Taking Badass Short Notice Fights Even While Champion