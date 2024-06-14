Alex Pereira - BEST UFC Signing In Last Decade?

Black9
I'd reckon Alex Pereira with his high fight activity is the best UFC signing in the last decade more than Izzy, Khamzat and others:
Agree/Disagree?
- Reignited the Middleweight division By Challenging Izzy Adesanya
- Reignited Light Heavyweight division with his mini rivalry with Hill and Jiri
-First MW/LHW Double Champ (Modern UFC)
- Saving UFC 300, 303 with Last Second Title Fights (which usually are fan-friendly barnburners)
- Has Fan Friendly Style And Taking Badass Short Notice Fights Even While Champion
