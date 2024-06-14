  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex Pereira - BEST UFC Signing In Last Decade?

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
893
Reaction score
4,705
I'd reckon Alex Pereira with his high fight activity is the best UFC signing in the last decade more than Izzy, Khamzat and others:

Agree/Disagree?

- Reignited the Middleweight division By Challenging Izzy Adesanya
- Reignited Light Heavyweight division with his mini rivalry with Hill and Jiri
-First MW/LHW Double Champ (Modern UFC)
- Saving UFC 300, 303 with Last Second Title Fights (which usually are fan-friendly barnburners)
- Has Fan Friendly Style And Taking Badass Short Notice Fights Even While Champion
 
Last edited:
The guy is a real athlete. Knows how to take care of his body and train properly. That's why he's constantly ready to give us fights. Also not protective of his record or titles so he's always ready to go for the short-notice fights. Also a violent KO artist. Perfect fighter for fans and for the company.
 
I appreciate him for constantly ducking grapplers and fighting strikers only
 
Champ Alex is charging into the action in two Divisions at the highest level.

All Divisions needs such over-achievers pushing up against and thru the squatters.
 
Izzy allowed Alex to flourish (paved the way).
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
The guy is a real athlete. Knows how to take care of his body and train properly. That's why he's constantly ready to give us fights. Also not protective of his record or titles so he's always ready to go for the short-notice fights. Also a violent KO artist. Perfect fighter for fans and for the company.
Click to expand...

He's also built out of stone and jungle vines which helps injury wise.
 
No doubt. Makin the two division scramble makes the inactive fighters want to move up and down. Less fighters like him thats why UFC needs cross-promotion.
 
BangBang said:
Izzy allowed Alex to flourish (paved the way).
Click to expand...
I partially agree, though if Alex never showed up there's a good chance MW would've been just Izzy beating the same heads over and over again.

Alex coming in threw MW on it's head and now we've had 4 different champions in a span of a year with interesting mini rivalries between DDP/Strickland/Izzy.
 
For sure. It does annoy me though that he represents UFC. He should be fighting for a more honourable org.


UFC did nothing to grow or create this fighter/person but now he’s part of their brand. It just ticks me off man they don’t deserve guys like that
 
Black9 said:
I partially agree, though if Alex never showed up there's a good chance MW would've been just Izzy beating the same heads over and over again.

Alex coming in threw MW on it's head and now we've had 4 different champions in a span of a year with interesting mini rivalries between DDP/Strickland/Izzy.
Click to expand...

Alex = Everything Izzy IS NOT

Balsy, exciting, a killer, yet cool and humble.
 
Black9 said:
I'd reckon Alex Pereira with his high fight activity is the best UFC signing in the last decade more than Izzy, Khamzat and others:

Agree/Disagree?

- Reignited the Middleweight division By Challenging Izzy Adesanya
- Reignited Light Heavyweight division with his mini rivalry with Hill and Jiri
-First MW/LHW Double Champ (Modern UFC)
- Saving UFC 300, 303 with Last Second Title Fights (which usually are fan-friendly barnburners)
- Has Fan Friendly Style And Taking Badass Short Notice Fights Even While Champion
Click to expand...

The dude is everything anyone could want in a fighter:
  • HUGE FOR THE WEIGHT, thus enjoys major physical advantages over his opponents;
  • A NATURAL KILLER, always forcing the fight, always looking TO FINISH;
  • A NATURAL ATHLETE, always taking care of his body as well;
  • SOBER, never need to worry about him "fluctuating" in his abilities;
  • A STUDENT OF THE GAME — always trying/willing to learn something new;
  • COOL, FUNNY, and LIKABLE — even the fighters he has knocked-out, respect him, like him, and want to go train with him;
  • NERVES OF STEEL — the coldest staredown on the roster. Even after his only KO defeat, still fights like a killer. Didn't affect him at all;
  • LOVES TO FIGHT — is forever trying to "fight again," booking fights ASAP, trying to get in to The Octagon again.
There really is nobody else like him in the entire UFC.

So yeah, I think Alex Pereira is the best and most exciting signing for the UFC for the past decade, if not in its history.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
PEREIRA x ADESANYA II (Alex' best performance, blown by his impetuance)
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Levi_
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,396
Messages
55,690,262
Members
174,898
Latest member
Yvonne

Share this page

Back
Top