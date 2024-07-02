Alex is 4-0 with 4 KOs when he wears the tribal headpiece and shaman magic facepaint....

Was Jiri right?After finishing Izzy after being DOWN 3-1 in a title fight @ MSG the shaman magic activated and he finished Izzy in the 5thFor the rematch he didn't bring the same shaman magic and lostThen when he moved up against Jan he also chose not to don the shaman magic and he won a razor close split decisionDid he realize he needed the shaman magic?Then for Jiri, Jamahal and Jiri again.... He goes back to itOverall he is 4-0 with 4 KOs when he does that and Jiri felt intimidated in rematch saying he was doing something with his eyes