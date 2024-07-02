  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex is 4-0 with 4 KOs when he wears the tribal headpiece and shaman magic facepaint....

Was Jiri right?

After finishing Izzy after being DOWN 3-1 in a title fight @ MSG the shaman magic activated and he finished Izzy in the 5th

For the rematch he didn't bring the same shaman magic and lost

Then when he moved up against Jan he also chose not to don the shaman magic and he won a razor close split decision

Did he realize he needed the shaman magic?

Then for Jiri, Jamahal and Jiri again.... He goes back to it

Overall he is 4-0 with 4 KOs when he does that and Jiri felt intimidated in rematch saying he was doing something with his eyes
 
