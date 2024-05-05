Aldo showed us again just how elite he is

15 years ago he was dominating in the WEC.

And now 15 years later after many fights, training camps and weight-cuts, after all the wars, after the KO losses, after retiring and doing boxing - he can still step in there and beat a #12 ranked dude in arguably the toughest division in the UFC.

Goes to show just how elite his skillset is. Especially since he doesn't have quite the same explosiveness as he used have to which was a big part of what made him so dangerous.
 
I'll eat mine. I didn't like this fight for Aldo. I'm in awe of the man, after what he did, and I'm glad he won, but I thought he was toast. Genuinely one of the greatest to do it.
 
