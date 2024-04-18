How good was Fedor really? Was he truly elite?

How good was Fedor?

I have a hard time genuinely believing that Fedor is truly elite and up there with goats such as

GSP
Anderson
MM
Jones
DC

Fedors record was too padded he fought in such a different weak era and when Fedor came up against semi modern MMA fighters he got beaten badly and could not hang

Some say that he could not hang because of his age. I do not believe this one bit. The real issue was he came up against modern MMA fighters. Isn't is such a coincidence he only started to lose once he faced true elite HWs and all of a sudden he was "out of his prime."

Anderson wrecked Hendo, Fedor a HW got wrecked by Hendo.

Werdum stopped Fedor

And I believe prime Fedor would lose to

Poatan
Anderson
Cain
DC
Aspinal
Gane
Nganu
Black Beast
Jones
Overseen


Fedor has such a padded record and had huge holes in his game

Fedor had poor Boxing, poor fight IQ, poor bottom game. Jones would take him down and elbow him to oblivion.

Fedor was a good fighter but should not be compared to the true elite.

Fedor's myth is more folk lore and myth. His best wins are Cro cop and Nog. Cro cop and nog are good but have glaring holes in their game.
 
He was never that good. Just like Charles Olivera and Justin gaethe. And Hill
 
A not-so thinly veiled attempt to raise the blood pressure of some old farts on these boards.
 
He was elite, and probably the most well rounded HW of his era and maybe even the one after.

Was he the unbeatable, almighty God of combat, who easily beats every fighter that ever lived, that Shertards paint him as? Not even close.

He is the HW GOAT as of now though and his accomplishments will be almost impossible to repeat just because of how MMA is now. Nobody is going unbeaten for a decade in the UFC because these days you don't get 3 cans to whoop on between every world class fighter you face.
 
Here's how I always look at Fedor's "padded" record.

Top fighters nowaday fight 1-3 times a year against quality opponents.

Fedor fought at least 1-3 times a year against quality opponents, with some cans added on top of that.

The second one is more impressive, since at HW even some random can could knock you out with 1 lucky punch.
 
Fedor - the victim of PRIDE losing the battle to the UFC.

Fedor - way better than any UFC heavyweight at the time, the best in the world at the time, if he'd fought exclusively in the UFC instead of PRIDE or had PRIDE defeated the UFC, he'd absolutely be in that bracket.

He was also one of the first to introduce exotic hats to MMA:

for you younger rascals, yes he was "that good". it gets tricky when you compare eras. just like with any sport. I watched ufc 1 live and have been a fan ever since. everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I do believe the sport has evolved so so much and continues to evolved. generally speaking, my believe is that the talent crop of this generation is the best ever. but you can't take away what fedor did. he did NOT have a padded record as some suggested here. he fought all the top dogs in pride (minus Barnett, and a few others), and he was 6-0 against former ufc champions. fedor was as good as it comes for that era
 
Minus the 0-1 fighters on his record, he had average resume. Maldonado put him on Queer Street for Christs sake at like 33 years old.
 
The exact same argument can be pretty much made for Khabib.

Except Fedor's resume is littered with elite fighters, and Prime Fedor would wreck the UFC's current top 10 pretty easily. Fedor was good, but Father Time beats everyone that pushes the envelope.
 
If Fedor was never truly elite then that entire era was trash and anyone who came directly after them is overrated, such as guys like Cain Velasquez, who I would agree is supremely overrated on Sherdog.

Fedor probably wouldn't even make my top5 favourite HWs and I can easily say he is still the greatest HW of all time.
 
