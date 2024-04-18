How good was Fedor really? Was he truly elite?

How good was Fedor?



I have a hard time genuinely believing that Fedor is truly elite and up there with goats such as



GSP

Anderson

MM

Jones

DC



Fedors record was too padded he fought in such a different weak era and when Fedor came up against semi modern MMA fighters he got beaten badly and could not hang



Some say that he could not hang because of his age. I do not believe this one bit. The real issue was he came up against modern MMA fighters. Isn't is such a coincidence he only started to lose once he faced true elite HWs and all of a sudden he was "out of his prime."



Anderson wrecked Hendo, Fedor a HW got wrecked by Hendo.



Werdum stopped Fedor



And I believe prime Fedor would lose to



Poatan

Anderson

Cain

DC

Aspinal

Gane

Nganu

Black Beast

Jones

Overseen





Fedor has such a padded record and had huge holes in his game



Fedor had poor Boxing, poor fight IQ, poor bottom game. Jones would take him down and elbow him to oblivion.



Fedor was a good fighter but should not be compared to the true elite.



Fedor's myth is more folk lore and myth. His best wins are Cro cop and Nog. Cro cop and nog are good but have glaring holes in their game.