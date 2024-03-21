Law Airport executive shot in firefight with federal agents at his home in Arkansas

spamking

spamking

The world is your Indian taco
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 24, 2007
Messages
25,868
Reaction score
6,603
I searched and didn't see this posted.


This is why serving a warrant like this is very tricky. Why not just arrest him at work?



The executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, was shot Tuesday as federal agents arrived at his home to serve a search warrant, police said.

Bryan Malinowski, 53, the airport's executive director, was injured during a firefight after 6 a.m. as Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrived.

He "was injured with gunshot wounds and treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital," Arkansas State Police said in a statement, adding that his condition was unknown as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.


Brother of airport director shot by ATF agents speaks out about shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The brother of the Little Rock airport executive shot by federal agents serving a search warrant said he fears his brother may not survive.

Bryan Malinowski, 53, was injured in a shootout Tuesday with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at his west Little Rock home.

His older brother, Matthew Malinowski, told NBC News that the family was not sure if the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport executive director was “going to make it in the next 24 hours” while confirming his brother was shot in the head during the exchange of gunfire.

ATF officials said agents were serving a search warrant at Bryan Malinowski’s home just after 6 a.m. The agents said he fired at them from inside the home, at which point they returned fire. One ATF agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was hospitalized.

Matthew Malinowski questioned why agents came to his brother’s home so early instead of approaching him at work. He contends the agents “broke down his door” leaving his brother no choice but to “defend himself.”

“There’s something fishy here. The ATF went after him in the worst possible way,” he said. “There’s no reason why they couldn’t have arrested him at work at the airport.”

Malinowski also said it seemed odd that his brother could be entangled with the law, noting that he was well connected in Arkansas, had an annual salary of more than $250,000, lived in a nice suburb and had collections of guns and coins.

“When someone makes that much money, there’s no incentive to do anything wrong,” the brother said. “He has so much to lose.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Malinowski said doctors are keeping his brother on life support and not performing surgery because they don’t think he would survive.

“We don’t know how much longer he has to live,” he said.

With the family still wondering what sparked the shooting and federal investigators still not releasing any details, Matthew Malinowski feels the case against his brother doesn’t add up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
36ig5l.jpg

and anyone else who dares to disparage me.
 
spamking said:
Malinowski also said it seemed odd that his brother could be entangled with the law, noting that he was well connected in Arkansas, had an annual salary of more than $250,000, lived in a nice suburb and had collections of guns and coins.

“When someone makes that much money, there’s no incentive to do anything wrong,” the brother said. “He has so much to lose.”
Click to expand...

<JagsKiddingMe>

Yes because if history and common sense have taught us anything it's that rich, well-connected people with a lot of guns don't commit crimes.
 
“Why didn’t they get him at the airport?”

Proof of a multi tiered justice system.

We’re rich why did they treat him like a normy?
 
Sweater of AV said:
<JagsKiddingMe>

Yes because if history and common sense have taught us anything it's that rich, well-connected people with a lot of guns don't commit crimes.
Click to expand...
Definitely and odd statement to make, but if the guy really didn't have a record you have to wonder what the reason for the warrant stemmed from. I guess we'll have to wait and see.
 
jamel said:
“Why didn’t they get him at the airport?”

Proof of a multi tiered justice system.

We’re rich why did they treat him like a normy?
Click to expand...
Or grab him on the way to work?

It's not like barging into a house is the only way folks have been arrested (regardless of wealth or social status).
 
Thank God for the Second Amendment! Imagine if the Government were able to bully and excessively tax you, and you couldn't choose what happened to the taxes! :mad:
 
spamking said:
Or grab him on the way to work?

It's not like barging into a house is the only way folks have been arrested (regardless of wealth or social status).
Click to expand...
They probably “thought” they had the tactical advantage.

But let’s be honest they needed the round expenditure cause them shits was getting moldy and close to being EOD’d.
 
Ahh yes, the good ole ATF
We all know about their reputation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Qatar Airways executive says invasive gynecological examinations of passengers won't be repeated
Replies
17
Views
703
avenue94
A
LeonardoBjj
Crime Warden ousted as FBI again searches California federal women’s prison plagued by sexual abuse
Replies
1
Views
197
terrapin
terrapin
Siver!
International Today's Funny Story: Putin Claims Ukraine Organized Airport Mob in Dagestan
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,408
Messages
55,276,527
Members
174,716
Latest member
Fazekas76

Share this page

Back
Top