CIA Officer Admits To Undercover Journalist That FBI Agents Attended January 6 Protest At Capitol​

When asked if the public will ever find out, the officer responded, "Nope. And they probably never will."An official with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) told an undercover journalist thatGavin O’Blennis, a self-proclaimed Contracting Officer for the CIA and former member of the FBI, was caught on camera by an undercover journalist with Sound Investigations as he discussed January 6. O’Blennis claimed that former President Donald Trump incited a riot before going on to say that roughly 20 undercover FBI agents were in the crowd.“I thought you said that there were FBI agents in the crowd at J6?” the undercover journalist asked O’Blennis.“There are, there always are when there’s a big protest in DC, just in case it gets out of hand like that,” he responded before going on to say “There wasn’t enough to turn that tide.”You needed 1,000 to get rid of that crowd,” he said. “Just to go through, to observe, to see what they can hear, you know that kind of thing.”. “They work for the Agency now,” he said about the former FBI agents, referencing the CIA.the undercover Sound Investigations journalist asked, with O’Blennis responding, doubling down in an answer to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and saying. “I do not believe that there were undercover agents on scene.”In the video, O’Blennis went on to detail various different tactics that the intelligence community uses against those it perceives to be their political opponents.he remarked to the undercover journalist.“Does the Bureau practice entrapment a lot?” the undercover journalist asked.O’Blennis stated before going into greater detail on the methods that the intelligence agency allegedly uses on members of the American public.“You put a post out there or you have some fake profile say something that triggers, that we know is going to trigger them, right?” O’Blennis stated. “Like we already know your history. If we’re at that point we already know everything about you. So we’re like ‘Oh this will piss him off.’ Sometimes you just light the fuse and wait for it to follow.”“Nothing like putting out a fake social media thing to like really get people mad,” O’Blennis stated,“Are you still after him?” the undercover journalist asked, with O’Blennis answering,The undercover journalist also asked if the families of the Sandy Hook Shooting victims were encouraged to sue Jones by the FBI for defamation, with O’Blennis explaining how they nudge people into making certain decisions. “We don’t encourage people,” he said. “We just say ‘there’s no federal statute being broken but you have the option for a civil case and it’s a pretty good case in our opinion.’”“There’s nothing federally we can do …jones plans on suing CIA and FBI