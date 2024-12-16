AI Coaching, Game Plan, Training, Predictive Opponent Analysis, Ref Analysis -- What Else?

As much as supplement providers and "coaching system" providers try to convince potential customers of the contrary, fighters are not machines and it is highly unlikely any of this crap will provide a substantial improvement in the octagon.



In fact, I would wager that fighters overthinking these minute details would likely be a distraction that negatively impacts their mental state before performing. MMA is not a team sport with dozens of moving parts and endless rules that need to be strategized for ad nauseam.



One strike can change the outcome of a fight and this is something that could never be captured by an artificial machine. As Mike Tyson famously said, "everyone has a gameplan until they get punched in the mouth". Training skills, not stats, is the way to be successful. This will not change... just the amount of people wasting their money will eventually increase