AI Coaching, Game Plan, Training, Predictive Opponent Analysis, Ref Analysis -- What Else?

It's in use in Militaries and Corporations.
How will it be best implemented in MMA?
Coaches and fighters interfacing with AI system together and use it as a reference across the spectrum of fight preparation?
AI rapidly becoming more sophisticated.
