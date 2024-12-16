AI Coaching, Game Plan, Training, Predictive Opponent Analysis, Ref Analysis -- What Else?

Oscar Madison

Oscar Madison

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 20, 2021
Messages
6,065
Reaction score
8,714
It's in use in Militaries and Corporations.

How will it be best implemented in MMA?

Coaches and fighters interfacing with AI system together and use it as a reference across the spectrum of fight preparation?

AI rapidly becoming more sophisticated.
 
UFC Artificial Intelligence Performance Institute!

Many athletes are using Smart Systems to track their sleep, inactivity, health trackers, activity to include levels of physical stress during training, illness, cycles, brain function, etc, etc.

Add in AI guided nutrition that will help build the body along with conditioning and rest to create better fighters.

All linked together in an AI System to optimize a fighter's preparation for competition.

The future looks awesome!




I don't know where Forrest fits in to this brave new world...
 
AI brain implants so fighters can download kung-fu
 
As much as supplement providers and "coaching system" providers try to convince potential customers of the contrary, fighters are not machines and it is highly unlikely any of this crap will provide a substantial improvement in the octagon.

In fact, I would wager that fighters overthinking these minute details would likely be a distraction that negatively impacts their mental state before performing. MMA is not a team sport with dozens of moving parts and endless rules that need to be strategized for ad nauseam.

One strike can change the outcome of a fight and this is something that could never be captured by an artificial machine. As Mike Tyson famously said, "everyone has a gameplan until they get punched in the mouth". Training skills, not stats, is the way to be successful. This will not change... just the amount of people wasting their money will eventually increase
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,679
Messages
56,664,414
Members
175,336
Latest member
Swamps

Share this page

Back
Top