AEW CXXVI: BUSINESS Is About To HURT

Just not looking forward to the Hurt Business when there’s plenty of folks on the roster already sitting around.
If nobody sees ROH does it actually exist?
Hurt Business was one of the few bright spots of covid era RAW, I was a big fan of them, quit watching WWE around the time they broke them up. I popped big a few times like when 20 unnamed Retribution NPC's were destroying everything and then The Hurt Business music hit or when The Hurt Business took over RAW Underground. Just watched the clip of them on RAW Underground and popped when Cool Hand Ang was the guy to jump in against Lashley. Swerve also on the side hyping up Mace to fight and then getting beat up
Felt like the classic TK move of let's have someone lose over and over and see if the crowd gets invested for Shane Taylor.
