AEW CXXVI: BUSINESS Is About To HURT

Based God said:







Hurt Business was one of the few bright spots of covid era RAW, I was a big fan of them, quit watching WWE around the time they broke them up. I popped big a few times like when 20 unnamed Retribution NPC's were destroying everything and then The Hurt Business music hit or when The Hurt Business took over RAW Underground. Just watched the clip of them on RAW Underground and popped when Cool Hand Ang was the guy to jump in against Lashley. Swerve also on the side hyping up Mace to fight and then getting beat up Click to expand...

*I might not have been paying the most attention to WWE at the time but it seemed abrupt.

tHB definitely was a bright spot in WWE and then they were just abruptly broken up*.