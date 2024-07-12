AEW CXXII: OH MY MARIAH

A bit late on watching Dynamite but damn some good stuff on there. Mariah May and Storm was done excellently and caught me off guard. It was brutal and the camera just lingered until it zoomed out perfectly to show the All In graphic and then to get the final zoom in of Storm.



Probably lost in all the mayhem but hell yea to the Danger/Owen Hart gear Willow had on. I expected Willow to lose once I saw she was filling in alot of the empty spots Stephanie Vaquer left behind which she apparently pissed off everyone that isn't WWE lol.



One last run for BD but definitely seems like Swerve wins and continues the Hangman feud. Unhinged mustache Hangman has been a huge return. AEW has so much talent but also feels empty at the same time so his return has been helpful.