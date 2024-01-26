AEW CVIII: Savannah Bananas > Thunder Rosa

RollSonnenRoll
But Giulia....Wrestling Observer are reporting that AEW have got Okada and Mercedes Moné
Yeah, that one is unfortunate. I'm not gonna complain about Okada and Moné though
How many "dream matches" will they squeeze out of Okada?
You just know he's gonna have some sort of gimmick match with Moxley.
3 month minimum program with Jericho.
Which the fans will love lol
According to WON they're expecting him to start with AEW soon
I hope he keeps his music